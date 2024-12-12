All you need to know for the BBL|14 season

When does it start?

This Sunday! There's no better way to cap off the weekend than with the BBL season opener straight after the second day of the third Test between Australia and India.

Perth Scorchers – the league's most successful club – will launch the new season at the Furnace (aka Optus Stadium) when they host Melbourne Stars kicking off at 4.15pm local time (7.15pm AEDT). New Stars captain Marcus Stoinis has already ruled out Glenn Maxwell for the clash as he continues his recovery from a hamstring strain, while Scorchers allrounder Aaron Hardie will also miss the opening stages of the season with a quad injury.

Superstar spinner Adam Zampa will be in action on Monday night when Sydney Sixers host Melbourne Renegades at the SCG, while David Warner begins his reign as Sydney Thunder captain on Tuesday night in Canberra against Matt Short's Adelaide Strikers. Brisbane Heat then launch their title defence the following night when they travel to the MCG to take on the Stars.

What's the schedule?

Each of the eight clubs will play 10 matches across a 40-game regular season, meaning they'll face three other clubs twice, which will of course include two blockbuster Melbourne and Sydney derbies.

The Stars will play three times in the first week (against the Scorchers, Heat and Strikers), while the Heat will only feature once due to the third Test at the Gabba. They play their second game of the season at home on December 22 against the Strikers.

The home-and-away season will conclude on January 19 when the Stars host the Hurricanes at the MCG before a four-team finals series gets underway two days later. The first and second-placed teams get a double chance and will play off for a spot in the decider on January 21, while the loser of that match will play the winner of 3 v 4 for the other spot in the BBL|14 Final. The Final will be held on January 27.

You can find the full BBL|14 schedule here.

How can I watch?

The best place is live at a stadium near you! As well as matches at all the eight major venues across the six states. BBL|14 will also see the Thunder and Stars host a match each in Canberra (on December 17 and 28), the Renegades play the Hurricanes in Geelong (December 19) and the Sixers return to Coffs Harbour to face the Heat (January 3).

You can purchase tickets to all matches here.

If you can't get to the ground, the next best thing is to watch from the comfort of your own living room. Fans in Australia will be treated to 38 nights of the men's Big Bash in prime time this summer, with Channel Seven to broadcast 34 matches live, including all four finals, with the games also simulcast on their streaming service 7plus for the first time in the BBL.

All 44 matches will be broadcast live on Foxtel and Kayo Sports, including 10 exclusive fixtures during the home-and-away season. If you're not already onboard with Kayo, get around it here.

For those outside Australia, see how you can tune into the action here.

ABC and SEN will also broadcast all 44 matches on the airwaves, which is available to stream on the CA Live app.

What about live scores, news and highlights?

Cricket.com.au and the CA Live and Big Bash apps will have live scores and match reports for every game of BBL|14 as well as wicket replays in the match centre to go with extended video highlights of every match!

We'll also keep you in the loop with extensive coverage of the latest news, talking points and player interviews from across the competition to bring fans closers to the action. Make sure you're following @cricketcomau and @BBL on social media so you don't miss anything throughout the season.

Is there a podcast?

New this summer, The Surge Big Bash Podcast will see the BBL's biggest names share their unique stories and insights with fans like never before. Hosted by renowned broadcaster Adam White, The Surge will follow the action throughout the duration of the tournament.

Renowned commentor and Big Bash personality Brad Hodge joined White with new Stars recruit Peter Siddle to preview each club ahead of BBL|14. You can listen to the latest episode and the entire back catalogue featuring the Renegades fairytale Weber WBBL|10 triumph below!

BBL|14 squads

Check out all the ins and outs and player movements for BBL|14, as well as an overseas draft recap ⬇️

Team previews

Any blockbusters?

Absolutely! In BBL|14 there with be two Melbourne derbies on January 4 (MCG) and January 12 (Marvel Stadium), and two Sydney Smash fixtures on December 30 (Sydney Showground) and January 12 (SCG).

There will also be two BBL|13 Final rematches between the Heat and Sixers on December 29 (Gabba) and five days later in Coffs Harbour. There's a Boxing Day double header too with the Sixers hosting the Stars and the Scorchers taking on the Heat in the west. There's a double header on New Year's Day too with the Hurricanes hosting the Sixers (4pm AEDT at Ninja Stadium) before the Heat take on the Stars in the third annual New Year's Bash at the Gabba (6.15pm AEST).

The Strikers' annual New Year's Eve match at Adelaide Oval returns for another year and they'll face Perth Scorchers after more than 40,000 people attended last year's fixture.

Is there going to be tipping?

You bet there is. BKT Big Bash Tipping is up and running for BBL|14 so now is the perfect time to sign up and enter your tips. Simply pick the team you think will win each match this BBL season and you could win some epic prizes, including $10,000 for the top tipper and a cool $1000 for the weekly winner. There's also nothing wrong with playing just for fun, so join or create a league to take on your friends, family and colleagues. It's free and easy to join, just head to tipping.cricket.com.au and sign in with your Cricket ID to get started.

And don't forget about SuperCoach

Put your knowledge to the test in the classic fantasy game for a chance to walk away with $25,000 in cash! Pick your squad and manage your team through the BBL|14 season to win great prizes, kudos and bragging rights among your mates and family. Head to supercoach.com.au/bbl to sign up.

