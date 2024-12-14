Molineux out of NZ tour with knee issue, Graham to replace

Sophie Molineux has had a stop-start season with a knee soreness forcing her to miss games across international and domestic cricket

Australia have a fresh injury concern ahead of the Ashes with Sophie Molineux ruled out of the women's ODI tour of New Zealand with a knee injury.

Already sweating on the fitness of captain Alyssa Healy and her sore knee, Australia suffered more bad news on Saturday in the form of Molineux's injury.

The finger-spinner has battled knee issues this summer, missing some WBBL games with the Melbourne Renegades to manage pain in the joint.

She played in the last two of Australia's 3-0 series sweep over India, but pulled up sore following the last victory in Perth on Wednesday.

It means she will now skip all three ODIs against New Zealand this month, with bowling-allrounder Heather Graham to take her spot four weeks out from the Ashes.

The games double as the team's last before next month's multi-format Ashes series, where Australia will aim to retain the trophy for a fifth straight time.

"Sophie Molineux has been withdrawn from the NZ Series due to knee soreness," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"Heather Graham will join the squad in New Zealand on Tuesday, following Tasmania's Women's National Cricket League matches against New South Wales in Hobart."

Georgia Wareham would be the most likely player to come into Australia's XI for the first ODI against New Zealand on Thursday, after she was left out of the final two games against India.

In better news for Australia, Healy is at least a confirmed attendee on the New Zealand trip.

Australia's captain missed the three ODIs against India through her own knee injury, after also missing the end of the T20 World Cup with a foot issue.

Healy's return will create a potential headache for selectors given Georgia Voll's impressive start to her international career against India.

Voll made scores of 46no, 101 and 26 while deputising for Healy at the top of the order, after a breakthrough WBBL with the Sydney Thunder.

The Queenslander is at risk of being squeezed out of Australia's 50-over side in New Zealand, with Healy expected to slot back into opening alongside Phoebe Litchfield.

It means the only way Voll would remain in the first-choice XI is if selectors opt to bat her down the order and make the bold call of leaving out a more established player.

Commbank tour of New Zealand

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath (vc), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

First ODI: December 19: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Second ODI: December 21: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT

Third ODI: December 23: Basin Reserve, Wellington, 9am AEDT