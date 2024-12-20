Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers: match preview

Hobart Hurricanes return home after a first-up loss while Perth Scorchers look to make it two from two

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers

What: Match 7, KFC BBL|14

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: December 21, 2024. Bat flip at 3:15pm AEDT, first ball at 4pm AEDT

Officials: Simon Lightbody and Benjamin Treloar (field), Samuel Nogajski (third), Muhammad Qureshi (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Peter Hatzoglou, Shai Hope, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Waqar Salamkheil, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim In: Charlie Wakim Out: Marcus Bean

Despite concerns about a calf injury for Matthew Wade, he remains in the squad for the Hurricanes.

Charlie Wakim comes into the squad to bolster the Hurricanes' batting after they were bowled out for their lowest total in BBL history (74) on Thursday night in Geelong. Making way for Wakim is tall left-arm quick Marcus Bean.

It will be a Hurricanes debut for Wakim if he is to come into the Hurricanes' XI.

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst, Josh Inglis, Keaton Jennings, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye. Ins: Josh Inglis, Matthew Spoors. Outs: Sam Fanning, Bryce Jackson

Australia Test squad member Josh Inglis is set to feature for the Scorchers on Saturday after linking up with the group in Hobart.

Matthew Spoors is also in the 14-player squad and will make his debut if selected.

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Perth Scorchers

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Tim Seifert T Seifert 92 2 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson 72 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 64 4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 63 5 Sam Konstas S Konstas 56 6 Moises Henriques M Henriques 53 7 Sam Harper S Harper 47 8 Beau Webster B Webster 47

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 5 2 Tom Rogers T Rogers 4 3 Chris Green C Green 3 4 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 3 5 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 3 6 Jhye Richardson J Richardson 3 7 Fergus O'Neill F O'Neill 3 8 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 2

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Jamie Overton J Overton 4 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 3 3 Tom Curran T Curran 3 4 Moises Henriques M Henriques 3 5 Daniel Sams D Sams 3 6 Tim Seifert T Seifert 3 7 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 3 8 James Bazley J Bazley 2

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

The Perth Scorchers have won seven of their last eight BBL matches against the Hobart Hurricanes (L1), including each of their last two; although, their only defeat in that span came in their most recent meeting in Tasmania (19 December 2022).

The Hobart Hurricanes have alternated between wins and losses across their last eight BBL matches in Tasmania (W4 L4), losing their most recent game in their home state (11 January 2024 v Adelaide Strikers); the Hurricanes will be looking to avoid back-to-back defeats in such fixtures for the first time since December 2021.

The Perth Scorchers have made at least one run out when fielding in each of their last three BBL innings (4 in total); the last and only time they did so in more consecutive innings was a span of five from December 2011 to January 2012 (9 run outs).

Cooper Connolly (Perth Scorchers) has scored 167 runs at an average of 55.7 across his last four BBL innings (35, 37*, 31, 64); although, he was dismissed for just five runs in his only previous innings in the competition against the Hobart Hurricanes (20 December 2023).

(Perth Scorchers) has scored 167 runs at an average of 55.7 across his last four BBL innings (35, 37*, 31, 64); although, he was dismissed for just five runs in his only previous innings in the competition against the Hobart Hurricanes (20 December 2023). Tim David (963) is 37 away from becoming the sixth player to score 1,000 runs for the Hobart Hurricanes in BBL history; although, he’s scored fewer than 30 runs in each of his last 12 innings in the competition.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 2.128 0 2 2 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 1 1 0 0 0 1.438 0 2 3 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2 4 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 5 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2 6 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 1 0 1 0 0 -0.205 0 0 7 Melbourne Stars Men STA 2 0 2 0 0 -1.158 0 0 8 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 1 0 1 0 0 -4.967 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

