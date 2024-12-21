Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will be out to notch their second win of the season when they meet at the Gabba

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 9, KFC BBL|14

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

When: Sunday, December 22. Bat flip at 5.30pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

Officials: Stephen Dionysius and Donovan Koch (field) Phillip Gillespie (third), Riki Wessels (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Brisbane Heat: To be announced Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton Ins: Harry Manenti. Outs: Jake Weatherald

The Strikers have brought in Harry Manenti as a local replacement player for the injured Jake Weatherald, who didn't take the field after batting due back spasms in Friday's victory over Melbourne Stars in Adelaide.

Club news

Brisbane Heat

Adelaide Strikers

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Mitchell Owen M Owen 111 2 Sam Harper S Harper 95 3 Tim Seifert T Seifert 92 4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 90 5 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 78 6 Ashton Turner A Turner 76 7 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson 72 8 Tom Curran T Curran 65

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 5 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 4 3 Lloyd Pope L Pope 4 4 Tom Rogers T Rogers 4 5 Riley Meredith R Meredith 4 6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 3 7 Jhye Richardson J Richardson 3 8 Peter Siddle P Siddle 3

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Mitchell Owen M Owen 5 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 4 3 Alex Ross A Ross 4 4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 4 5 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 3 6 Tom Curran T Curran 3 7 Moises Henriques M Henriques 3 8 Daniel Sams D Sams 3

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Brisbane Heat have won five of their last six BBL matches against the Adelaide Strikers, including each of their last three; a fourth consecutive win in this game would be the longest winning run by either team in the history of this fixture.

Brisbane Heat have scored 160-plus runs in each of their last three BBL innings; the last time they did so in more consecutive innings was a span of 10 from December 2015 to January 2017.

Harry Nielsen (49) is one away from becoming the 11th player to reach 50 appearances for the Adelaide Strikers in BBL history; he scored 50 runs in his most recent innings against the Adelaide Strikers (January 22, 2024) – his highest score in the competition.

(49) is one away from becoming the 11th player to reach 50 appearances for the Adelaide Strikers in BBL history; he scored 50 runs in his most recent innings against the Adelaide Strikers (January 22, 2024) – his highest score in the competition. Mitchell Swepson (79) is one away from surpassing Ben Cutting (79) for the outright third most appearances for the Brisbane Heat in BBL history (Jimmy Peirson – 111, Chris Lynn – 102); he has taken 23 wickets in his BBL career at the Gabba, the third most of any player in the history of the competition after Mark Steketee (48) and Cutting (28).

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 2.128 0 2 2 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2 3 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2 4 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 2 1 1 0 0 0.528 0 2 5 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 2 1 1 0 0 0.28 0 2 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2 7 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 1 1 0 0 -2.187 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.005 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

