InMobi
Return to Homepage
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)
Tickets
Shop (opens new window)

Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

Max Hatzoglou
Max Hatzoglou

Brisbane Heat and Adelaide Strikers will be out to notch their second win of the season when they meet at the Gabba

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 9, KFC BBL|14

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

When: Sunday, December 22. Bat flip at 5.30pm local (6.30pm AEDT), first ball at 6.15pm local (7.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports 

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre 

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Stephen Dionysius and Donovan Koch (field) Phillip Gillespie (third), Riki Wessels (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Brisbane Heat: To be announced

 

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope, Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton

 

Ins: Harry Manenti. Outs: Jake Weatherald

The Strikers have brought in Harry Manenti as a local replacement player for the injured Jake Weatherald, who didn't take the field after batting due back spasms in Friday's victory over Melbourne Stars in Adelaide.

Club news

Brisbane Heat

Heat cruise to eight-wicket win over Stars as Peirson dominates
Kuhnemann reveals BBL 'cheat code' as Heat launch title defence

Adelaide Strikers

Pope flips script to secure Strikers' first win of season
Captaincy challenge pushes Short to new heights

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs
BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat
Player Total
1 Mitchell Owen M Owen
111
2 Sam Harper S Harper 95
3 Tim Seifert T Seifert 92
4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 90
5 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 78
6 Ashton Turner A Turner 76
7 Jimmy Peirson J Peirson 72
8 Tom Curran T Curran 65
Full Table
Most Wickets
BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm
Player Total
1 Will Sutherland W Sutherland
5
2 Jamie Overton J Overton 4
3 Lloyd Pope L Pope 4
4 Tom Rogers T Rogers 4
5 Riley Meredith R Meredith 4
6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 3
7 Jhye Richardson J Richardson 3
8 Peter Siddle P Siddle 3
Full Table
Most sixes scored
BBL|14
Player Total
1 Mitchell Owen M Owen
5
2 Jamie Overton J Overton 4
3 Alex Ross A Ross 4
4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 4
5 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 3
6 Tom Curran T Curran 3
7 Moises Henriques M Henriques 3
8 Daniel Sams D Sams 3
Full Table

Local knowledge 

Rapid stats

  • Brisbane Heat have won five of their last six BBL matches against the Adelaide Strikers, including each of their last three; a fourth consecutive win in this game would be the longest winning run by either team in the history of this fixture.
  • Brisbane Heat have scored 160-plus runs in each of their last three BBL innings; the last time they did so in more consecutive innings was a span of 10 from December 2015 to January 2017.
  • Harry Nielsen (49) is one away from becoming the 11th player to reach 50 appearances for the Adelaide Strikers in BBL history; he scored 50 runs in his most recent innings against the Adelaide Strikers (January 22, 2024) – his highest score in the competition.
  • Mitchell Swepson (79) is one away from surpassing Ben Cutting (79) for the outright third most appearances for the Brisbane Heat in BBL history (Jimmy Peirson – 111, Chris Lynn – 102); he has taken 23 wickets in his BBL career at the Gabba, the third most of any player in the history of the competition after Mark Steketee (48) and Cutting (28).

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 2 1 1 0 0 2.128 0 2
2 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 1 1 0 0 0 0.872 0 2
3 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 1 1 0 0 0 0.847 0 2
4 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 2 1 1 0 0 0.528 0 2
5 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 2 1 1 0 0 0.28 0 2
6 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 1 1 0 0 0 0.205 0 2
7 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 2 1 1 0 0 -2.187 0 2
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 3 0 3 0 0 -1.005 0 0

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

BKT Big Bash Tipping is back! Simply select who you think will win each match and you’ll be in with the chance to win $1k every week, plus KFC vouchers and signed merch. Join now

Related News