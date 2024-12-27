Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder: match preview

The Stars are desperately searching for their first win of the season as they host the Thunder in Canberra

Match facts

Who: Melbourne Stars v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 14, KFC BBL|14

Where: Manuka Oval, Canberra

When: Saturday, December 28. Bat flip at 6:30pm AEDT, first ball at 7:15pm AEDT

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Mike Graham-Smith and Roberto Howard (field), Claire Polosak (third), Mitchell Claydon (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Ben Duckett (England), Brody Couch, Tom Curran (England), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Peter Siddle, Doug Warren, Beau Webster Ins: Beau Webster, Campbell Kellaway. Outs: Tom Rogers (hip flexor)

Beau Webster has been released from Australia's Test squad in Melbourne to play for the Stars against the Thunder in Canberra. Campbell Kellaway has also replaced Tom Rogers who has flown home to have scans on his hip flexor following the loss to the Sixers on Boxing Day.

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (England), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Liam Hatcher, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha Ins: Matthew Gilkes, Liam Hatcher. Outs: Sam Konstas (Test squad), Nathan McAndrew (shoulder)

The Thunder have made two changes to their squad to take on the Stars with Sam Konstas and Nathan McAndrew replaced by batter Matthew Gilkes and fast bowler Liam Hatcher.

Konstas is currently on national duties after making a stunning Test debut on Boxing Day, scoring a 65-ball 60 on day one against India.

McAndrew aggravated a shoulder injury during training that he suffered earlier this season playing for South Australia in the Sheffield Shield. He will remain in Sydney for further assessment and rehabilitation.

Club news

Melbourne Stars

Sydney Thunder

Get the latest

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 181 2 James Vince J Vince 154 3 Tim Seifert T Seifert 120 4 Mitchell Owen M Owen 111 5 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 110 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 108 7 Sam Harper S Harper 107 8 Ashton Turner A Turner 106

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 7 2 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 7 3 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 6 4 Lloyd Pope L Pope 6 5 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 6 6 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 5 7 Jamie Overton J Overton 5 8 Henry Thornton H Thornton 5

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 10 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 7 3 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 6 5 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 5 6 Mitchell Owen M Owen 5 7 James Bazley J Bazley 4 8 Josh Philippe J Philippe 4

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Melbourne Stars' Glenn Maxwell (2963) is 37 away from reaching 3000 runs in the men's Big Bash League. He would be just the fourth batter to reach the milestone behind Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short.

(2963) is 37 away from reaching 3000 runs in the men's Big Bash League. He would be just the fourth batter to reach the milestone behind Chris Lynn, Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short. Sydney Thunder's Cameron Bancroft (1901) is 99 away from reaching 2000 runs in the BBL, while teammate Tanveer Sangha (48) is two away from reaching 50 wickets.

What's on the line?

The Stars are still chasing their first win of the season and desperately need to get some points on the board quickly if they are to feature at the business end of BBL|14. The Thunder meanwhile are 1-1 and will be looking to bounce back from their loss to the Sixers in the Sydney Smash last Saturday.

KFC BBL|14 standings