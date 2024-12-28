Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers: match preview

A huge BBL final rematch is ahead with the undefeated Sydney Sixers taking on Brisbane Heat

Match facts

Who: Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers

What: Match 15, KFC BBL|14

Where: The Gabba, Brisbane

When: Sunday, December 29. Bat flip at 5:30pm local (6:30pm AEDT), first ball at 6:15pm local (7:15pm AEDT)

Officials: Phillip Gillespie and Simon Lightbody (field), Andrew Crozier (third), Stephen Dionysius (fourth), Kepler Wessels (match referee)

Match squads

Brisbane Heat: Colin Munro (c) (New Zealand), Tom Banton (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Daniel Drew, Spencer Johnson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan McSweeney, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Paul Walter (England)

The Heat have gone with an unchanged squad after going down to the Scorchers by 33 runs on Boxing Day.

Sydney Sixers: Moises Henriques (c), Jackson Bird, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Akeal Hosein (West Indies), Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Lachlan Shaw, Jordan Silk, James Vince (England)

The Sixers also go into the grand final rematch with an unchanged 14-player squad from their win over the Melbourne Stars on Boxing Day at the SCG.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 181 2 James Vince J Vince 154 3 Jamie Overton J Overton 126 4 Tim Seifert T Seifert 120 5 Mitchell Owen M Owen 119 6 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 110 7 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 108 8 Sam Harper S Harper 107

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 7 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 7 3 Lloyd Pope L Pope 7 4 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 7 5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 6 6 Will Sutherland W Sutherland 6 7 Lockie Ferguson L Ferguson 5 8 Henry Thornton H Thornton 5

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 10 2 Jamie Overton J Overton 8 3 Nick Hobson N Hobson 6 4 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 6 5 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 5 6 Ben McDermott B McDermott 5 7 Mitchell Owen M Owen 5 8 Matt Short M Short 5

Local Knowledge

Rapid stats

Brisbane Heat have won four of their last five BBL games against the Sydney Sixers after winning only three of all their previous 16 meetings in the competition; though, they've won only two of their 12 meetings with the Sixers in Queensland.

The Brisbane Heat are on a seven-game winning run at The Gabba in the BBL, a streak more than twice as long as any other they've had at the venue, and they have won two of their last three games against the Sydney Sixers at the venue.

The Sydney Sixers have won seven of their last eight BBL games including their last three in a row and haven’t lost outside New South Wales since 28 January 2023 (vs Perth Scorchers at Optus Stadum).

Nathan McSweeney (Brisbane Heat) has a batting average of 45.8 from six innings in BBL games between the Heat and Sydney Sixers, the highest of any player to feature in at least five innings between the teams; though, he hasn't scored 50+ runs against them since New Year's Day 2023 (84).

Ben Dwarshuis (Sydney Sixers) is on a 10-game wicket taking streak in the BBL - the longest of his career - and has taken multiple wickets in each of his three innings so far in BBL14; indeed, he's also taken at least one wicket in each of his last 10 games against the Brisbane Heat.

What's on the line?

The Sixers will be hoping to maintain their run as the only unbeaten team in the BBL which has them sitting on top of the standings with a 3-0 record.

Meanwhile, the Heat are 2-1 and will be targeting a win to retain their place in the top four.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 3 3 0 0 0 0.657 0 6 2 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 3 2 1 0 0 1.496 0 4 3 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 4 2 2 0 0 0.565 0 4 4 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 3 2 1 0 0 -0.27 0 4 5 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 3 2 1 0 0 -1.415 0 4 6 Sydney Thunder Men THU 2 1 1 0 0 0.073 0 2 7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 4 1 3 0 0 -0.013 0 2 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 4 0 4 0 0 -1.047 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

