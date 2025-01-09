Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder: match preview

After a washout in Western Sydney, the Hurricanes and Thunder are set to face off in Hobart

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 29, KFC BBL|14

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Friday, January 10. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Buy tickets: Tickets are on sale here

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Mike Graham-Smith and Troy Penman (field), Steve Dionysius (third), Simon Burns (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Marcus Bean, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim In: Caleb Jewell, Marcus Bean. Out: Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil.

The Hurricanes have lost two of their overseas recruits in Shai Hope and Waqar Salamkheil, who have both flown out to play in the UAE. The duo has been replaced with local talent, with Marcus Bean chasing a debut game.

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, George Garton, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Muhammad Hasnain, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Hugh Weibgen Ins: Muhammad Hasnain, George Garton. Outs: Lockie Ferguson, Sherfane Rutherford.

There's more in common between the Thunder and the Hurricanes than their nine points. Just like their opponents, the Thunder have had two overseas stars depart ahead of the game in Lockie Ferguson and Sherfane Rutherford. They have gone back to a familiar face in Pakistan quick Muhammad Hasnain, who played in lime green in BBL|11, to replace Ferguson. Meanwhile, England allrounder George Garton will provide batting depth and a left-arm pace option.

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Sydney Thunder

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 272 2 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 242 3 David Warner D Warner 228 4 Max Bryant M Bryant 225 5 Ben Duckett B Duckett 202 6 Mitchell Owen M Owen 189 7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 183 8 James Vince J Vince 175

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 13 2 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 12 3 Henry Thornton H Thornton 11 4 Lloyd Pope L Pope 11 5 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 10 6 Xavier Bartlett X Bartlett 10 7 Lance Morris L Morris 10 8 Jamie Overton J Overton 9

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 14 2 Max Bryant M Bryant 12 3 Finn Allen F Allen 10 4 Mitchell Owen M Owen 10 5 Josh Brown J Brown 9 6 Chris Lynn C Lynn 9 7 Jamie Overton J Overton 9 8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 9

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Hobart Hurricanes have won three of their last four BBL matches against the Sydney Thunder, including each of their last two; the last and only time the Hurricanes recorded a longer winning run against the Thunder was their first five meetings in the competition (January 2012 to January 2016).

Ben McDermott (2681) is 26 away from surpassing D'Arcy Short (2706) as the all-time leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL history; he scored an unbeaten half-century in his most recent innings in the competition against Sydney Thunder (53no – January 1, 2024).

(2681) is 26 away from surpassing D'Arcy Short (2706) as the all-time leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL history; he scored an unbeaten half-century in his most recent innings in the competition against Sydney Thunder (53no – January 1, 2024). Sam Billings (Sydney Thunder) has scored 40-plus in three of his five BBL innings against the Hobart Hurricanes (42, 61no, 1, 50, 3); his career batting average against the Hurricanes (39.3) is his second best against any team in the competition (39.9 v Perth Scorchers).

(Sydney Thunder) has scored 40-plus in three of his five BBL innings against the Hobart Hurricanes (42, 61no, 1, 50, 3); his career batting average against the Hurricanes (39.3) is his second best against any team in the competition (39.9 v Perth Scorchers). Hobart Hurricanes have scored 59 per cent of their runs from boundaries in BBL|14, their best rate in a single season in the competition – their batting strike rate (144.8) is their second best in a single campaign (145.7 in BBL|06).

What's on the line?

After Wednesday night's washout in Sydney, both sides have gone level with Sydney Sixers at the top of the BBL|14 standings with nine points. A win here would see either side go two points clear of the other in the race for the top two and ultimately, a crucial second chance in the BBL|14 finals.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 4 1 0 1 0.228 0 9 2 Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 4 2 0 1 0.167 0 9 3 Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 6 4 1 0 1 -0.154 0 9 4 Brisbane Heat Men HEA 7 3 3 0 1 -0.518 0 7 5 Perth Scorchers Men SCO 7 3 4 0 0 0.624 0 6 6 Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 3 4 0 0 0.392 0 6 7 Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 5 0 0 -0.299 0 4 8 Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 2 5 0 0 -0.531 0 4 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

