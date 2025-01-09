InMobi
Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder: match preview

After a washout in Western Sydney, the Hurricanes and Thunder are set to face off in Hobart

Match facts

Who: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder

What: Match 29, KFC BBL|14

Where: Ninja Stadium, Hobart

When: Friday, January 10. Bat flip at 6.30pm AEDT, first ball at 7.15pm AEDT

How to watch: Channel Seven, 7plus, Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Live scores: Match Centre 

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Mike Graham-Smith and Troy Penman (field), Steve Dionysius (third), Simon Burns (fourth), David Johnston (match referee)

Match squads

Hobart Hurricanes: Nathan Ellis (c), Marcus Bean, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Peter Hatzoglou, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade, Charlie Wakim

In: Caleb Jewell, Marcus Bean. Out: Shai Hope, Waqar Salamkheil.

The Hurricanes have lost two of their overseas recruits in Shai Hope and Waqar Salamkheil, who have both flown out to play in the UAE. The duo has been replaced with local talent, with Marcus Bean chasing a debut game.

Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, George Garton, Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Muhammad Hasnain, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nathan McAndrew, Hugh Weibgen

 

Ins: Muhammad Hasnain, George Garton. Outs: Lockie Ferguson, Sherfane Rutherford.

There's more in common between the Thunder and the Hurricanes than their nine points. Just like their opponents, the Thunder have had two overseas stars depart ahead of the game in Lockie Ferguson and Sherfane Rutherford. They have gone back to a familiar face in Pakistan quick Muhammad Hasnain, who played in lime green in BBL|11, to replace Ferguson. Meanwhile, England allrounder George Garton will provide batting depth and a left-arm pace option.

Club news

Hobart Hurricanes

Top performers

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

  • Hobart Hurricanes have won three of their last four BBL matches against the Sydney Thunder, including each of their last two; the last and only time the Hurricanes recorded a longer winning run against the Thunder was their first five meetings in the competition (January 2012 to January 2016).
  • Ben McDermott (2681) is 26 away from surpassing D'Arcy Short (2706) as the all-time leading run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in BBL history; he scored an unbeaten half-century in his most recent innings in the competition against Sydney Thunder (53no – January 1, 2024).
  • Sam Billings (Sydney Thunder) has scored 40-plus in three of his five BBL innings against the Hobart Hurricanes (42, 61no, 1, 50, 3); his career batting average against the Hurricanes (39.3) is his second best against any team in the competition (39.9 v Perth Scorchers).
  • Hobart Hurricanes have scored 59 per cent of their runs from boundaries in BBL|14, their best rate in a single season in the competition – their batting strike rate (144.8) is their second best in a single campaign (145.7 in BBL|06).

What's on the line?

After Wednesday night's washout in Sydney, both sides have gone level with Sydney Sixers at the top of the BBL|14 standings with nine points. A win here would see either side go two points clear of the other in the race for the top two and ultimately, a crucial second chance in the BBL|14 finals.

KFC BBL|14 standings

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Ties
T
No results
N/R
Net Run Rate
NRR
Deductions
Ded.
Total points
PTS
1 Sydney Sixers Men Sydney Sixers Men SIX 6 4 1 0 1 0.228 0 9
2 Sydney Thunder Men Sydney Thunder Men THU 7 4 2 0 1 0.167 0 9
3 Hobart Hurricanes Men Hobart Hurricanes Men HUR 6 4 1 0 1 -0.154 0 9
4 Brisbane Heat Men Brisbane Heat Men HEA 7 3 3 0 1 -0.518 0 7
5 Perth Scorchers Men Perth Scorchers Men SCO 7 3 4 0 0 0.624 0 6
6 Melbourne Renegades Men Melbourne Renegades Men REN 7 3 4 0 0 0.392 0 6
7 Adelaide Strikers Men Adelaide Strikers Men STR 7 2 5 0 0 -0.299 0 4
8 Melbourne Stars Men Melbourne Stars Men STA 7 2 5 0 0 -0.531 0 4

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

T: Ties

N/R: No results

NRR: Net Run Rate

Ded.: Deductions

PTS: Total points

