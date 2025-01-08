Gardner leads calls for more Women's Ashes Tests

Ashleigh Gardner has called for more Tests to be included in the women's Ashes, with England players also backing a push for three in the multi-format series

Australian and English players want an expanded women's Ashes series, with Ashleigh Gardner leading calls for more Tests in the multi-format concept.

Australia will begin their defence of the Ashes in a one-dayer at North Sydney on Sunday, as part of a congested three-week series.

Since the introduction of the multi-format concept in 2013, the Ashes have included three ODI, three T20s a Test with the winner determined on overall points.

But players want more Test match cricket, with the longer-format games growing in popularity and skill.

Not since 2006 has more than one Test been played in a women's series, while the last series to involve three Tests was way back in the 1998 Ashes.

But Gardner said the ideal structure for a multi-format series would include three Tests to go with three T20s and three ODIs.

"It is obviously going to make the tours a lot longer, I am not sure where you are going to fit it in, knowing we have to play overseas as well," Gardner said.

"But personally I would love to see three, three and three.

"I would just love to play more Test cricket against England. Playing the one Test feels like a bit of a novelty at times.

"We have good white-ball games against England and other teams around the world, but the way our teams match up. it would be a really cool Test series."

Gardner took 8-66 in the final innings of the most recent Ashes Test at Trent Bridge in 2023, where the match attracted a world-record crowd of 23,207 across five days.

Cricket Australia are hoping for a sizeable crowd for the day-night MCG Test in this summer's Ashes, from January 30, while England players also want a longer series.

"I completely agree with Ash. I would love to see three, three and three," opener Tammy Beaumont, who scored 208 at Trent Bridge, said.

"The best thing about the Ashes is the narrative, the rivalry and how it builds over time.

"You saw in the India-Australia men's series that the narratives build over a five-Test series and even in a three-match series.

"Things like (Jasprit) Bumrah always getting the same people out.

"As an opening batter that's why you love the game, it's a battle of trying to get one up over an opening bowler. It builds even more in Test cricket."

The calls are, however, unlikely to prompt change.

The ICC's Future Tour Programme for the next four years shows no multi-Test series, while the move of India's WPL to January has caused more of a squeeze.

As such, this series will mark the last time elite women's cricket is played in Australia during the school holiday window until at least 2029.

"Space in the calendar is a real challenge," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said.

"What I would like to see is more countries playing multi-format series more regularly."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

First ODI: January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Second ODI: January 14: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.40pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.40pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 7.10pm ACDT (7.40pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont*, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

