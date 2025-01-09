Sutherland forges own path towards leading next gen

Annabel Sutherland has gone from being introduced as ex-CEO James Sutherland's daughter on international debut to one of the game's biggest stars

Annabel Sutherland is ready to follow in her father's footsteps as one of the next great leaders of Australian cricket.

Not so much in an off-field capacity, but as the allrounder at the forefront of Australia's all-conquering women's side for the next decade.

Sutherland has never been one to let her name faze her.

But she's well aware that in the cut-throat world of sport being the daughter of former long-time Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland, hasn't gone unnoticed.

"When I first came on the scene in 2020 for a home World Cup, people's comments might have been leaning towards that," Sutherland told AAP.

"But I couldn't care less.

"I was fresh 18, just come out of school. Nothing could throw me off, and at the end of the day it's what other people think."

Sutherland's rise to being Australia's third youngest ever player in a Twenty20 World Cup was met with the usual storylines.

Almost every mention of her call up introduced the then 18-year-old as the daughter of James.

02:17 Play video Kim Garth on Annabel Sutherland's Leadership

Most also referenced her older brother Will being on the pathway to the Australian men's team, having vice-captained the U19s side a few years earlier.

Five years later, Annabel has more than forged her own path in Australian cricket.

Ahead of Sunday's Ashes-opening ODI at North Sydney Oval, the Victorian now looms as the next important player of Australia's next generation.

And at age 23, she also doubles as Australia's best rising allrounder since a young Ellyse Perry more than a decade ago.

But the spotlight has never worried Sutherland.

"To have a good sense of your own identity, and who you are and what you value as a person becomes pretty important," Sutherland said.

"I'm really proud of where I am from and my family.

"We have very strong family values. If you spend too long on social media you could find anything these days.

"I'm really proud of Will and what he is achieving in his own career, and I am pretty lucky to have him in my corner and vice-versa. It's a unique opportunity we share."

Sutherland's importance to Australia's hopes of retaining the multi-format Ashes are obvious.

She was the best one-day player in the world in 2024, averaging 52.71 with the bat and 17.69 with the ball.

A move up the order is expected in the three T20s against England, after she was barely utilised in Australia's World Cup exit.

And in Test cricket Sutherland is at her best, backing up a century batting at No.8 in the 2023 Ashes with a double ton against South Africa last summer – making her role in the day-night Test at the MCG on January 30 all the more important.

05:48 Play video Sutherland carves Proteas for glorious double century

"There's a whole lot more time in the game to get opportunities," Sutherland said.

"Short-format cricket goes quickly, and when you're playing a team that is full of stars that do a job consistently it's hard to get time in the middle.

"I love batting and spending time out there. The mental challenges that come with it in terms of concentration.

"It's a test of endurance. You can show the work you have put in behind the scenes and you have time to do it."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

First ODI: January 12: North Sydney Oval, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT

Second ODI: January 14: CitiPower Centre, Melbourne, 10.05am AEDT

Third ODI: January 17: Bellerive Oval, Hobart, 10.05am AEDT

First T20I: January 20: SCG, Sydney, 7.40pm AEDT

Second T20I: January 23: Manuka Oval, Canberra, 7.40pm AEDT

Third T20I: January 25: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 7.10pm ACDT (7.40pm AEDT)

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: January 30 - February 2: MCG, Melbourne, 2.30pm AEDT

Australia Test squad: TBC

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia from Jan 12 - Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub