A lot is riding on this match up between the Scorchers and Strikers with both sides still a mathematical chance to make finals
Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers: match preview
Match facts
Who: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers
What: Match 39, KFC BBL|14
Where: Optus Stadium, Perth
When: Saturday, January 18. Bat flip at 4.30pm local (7.30pm AEDT), first ball at 5.15pm local (8.15pm AEDT)
Officials: Greg Davidson and Mike Graham-Smith (field), Sharad Patel (third), David Taylor (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)
Match squads
Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye
In: Matt Kelly. Out: Matthew Hurst
The Scorchers have made one change heading into their clash against the Strikers with Matt Kelly coming in for Matthew Hurst. This will be last game of the season for Cooper Connolly regardless of if the Scorchers qualify for finals, with the allrounder to join the Australian Test squad ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka. Mitch Marsh (rested) remains unavailable.
Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Harry Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton
In: James Bazley, Cameron Boyce. Out: Chris Lynn (hamstring), Jamie Overton (international duties)
The Strikers have brought in James Bazley and Cameron Boyce for their trip to Perth with Jamie Overton joining the England T20 team in India and Chris Lynn not available as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Local knowledge
Rapid stats
- Adelaide Strikers defeated the Perth Scorchers by 50 runs when they last met in the BBL in Western Australia in last season's Knockout final. The Strikers will be aiming for consecutive wins against the Scorchers in the state for only the second time in the history of the competition.
- Perth Scorchers have lost their last four BBL matches – a fifth consecutive defeat in this game would equal the Scorchers' longest losing run in the history of the competition (lost five from January to December in 2020).
- Adelaide Strikers have recorded a collective batting strike rate of 152.3 in BBL|14, their best in a single season in the history of the competition – in addition, the Strikers' 2.33 runs per scoring shot is their best in a single campaign.
- Ashton Turner (Perth Scorchers) has not been dismissed in four of his last five BBL innings against the Adelaide Strikers (14no, 28, 48no, 1no, 35no), including each of his last three.
What's on the line?
The Scorchers and Strikers have the opportunity to salvage their seasons with a win and both sides are still a mathematical chance to make finals, with the winner of this match relying on both the Heat and Stars losing their final matches of the home-and-away season to qualify.
