Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers: match preview

A lot is riding on this match up between the Scorchers and Strikers with both sides still a mathematical chance to make finals

Match facts

Who: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers

What: Match 39, KFC BBL|14

Where: Optus Stadium, Perth

When: Saturday, January 18. Bat flip at 4.30pm local (7.30pm AEDT), first ball at 5.15pm local (8.15pm AEDT)

How to watch: Fox Cricket, Kayo Sports

Live scores: Match Centre

Highlights, news and reactions after the match: cricket.com.au, the CA Live and Big Bash apps

Officials: Greg Davidson and Mike Graham-Smith (field), Sharad Patel (third), David Taylor (fourth), Simon Fry (match referee)

Match squads

Perth Scorchers: Ashton Turner (c), Ashton Agar, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Bryce Jackson, Matt Kelly, Lance Morris, Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye In: Matt Kelly. Out: Matthew Hurst

The Scorchers have made one change heading into their clash against the Strikers with Matt Kelly coming in for Matthew Hurst. This will be last game of the season for Cooper Connolly regardless of if the Scorchers qualify for finals, with the allrounder to join the Australian Test squad ahead of their tour of Sri Lanka. Mitch Marsh (rested) remains unavailable.

Adelaide Strikers: Matt Short (c), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Liam Haskett, Harry Manenti, Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Henry Thornton In: James Bazley, Cameron Boyce. Out: Chris Lynn (hamstring), Jamie Overton (international duties)

The Strikers have brought in James Bazley and Cameron Boyce for their trip to Perth with Jamie Overton joining the England T20 team in India and Chris Lynn not available as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Top performers

Most Runs BBL|14 BKT Golden Bat Player Total 1 David Warner D Warner 346 2 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 312 3 Mitchell Owen M Owen 270 4 Marcus Stoinis M Stoinis 264 5 Alex Ross A Ross 250 6 Max Bryant M Bryant 247 7 Ben Duckett B Duckett 243 8 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 240

Most Wickets BBL|14 BKT Golden Arm Player Total 1 Tom Rogers T Rogers 16 2 Lloyd Pope L Pope 15 3 Jason Behrendorff J Behrendorff 14 4 Lance Morris L Morris 13 5 Henry Thornton H Thornton 12 6 Ben Dwarshuis B Dwarshuis 12 7 Mark Steketee M Steketee 11 8 Spencer Johnson S Johnson 11

Most sixes scored BBL|14 Player Total 1 Glenn Maxwell G Maxwell 20 2 Mitchell Owen M Owen 19 3 Cooper Connolly C Connolly 15 4 Tim David T David 15 5 Max Bryant M Bryant 14 6 Matthew Renshaw M Renshaw 14 7 Chris Lynn C Lynn 12 8 Matt Short M Short 12

Local knowledge

Rapid stats

Adelaide Strikers defeated the Perth Scorchers by 50 runs when they last met in the BBL in Western Australia in last season's Knockout final. The Strikers will be aiming for consecutive wins against the Scorchers in the state for only the second time in the history of the competition.

Perth Scorchers have lost their last four BBL matches – a fifth consecutive defeat in this game would equal the Scorchers' longest losing run in the history of the competition (lost five from January to December in 2020).

Adelaide Strikers have recorded a collective batting strike rate of 152.3 in BBL|14, their best in a single season in the history of the competition – in addition, the Strikers' 2.33 runs per scoring shot is their best in a single campaign.

Ashton Turner (Perth Scorchers) has not been dismissed in four of his last five BBL innings against the Adelaide Strikers (14no, 28, 48no, 1no, 35no), including each of his last three.

What's on the line?

The Scorchers and Strikers have the opportunity to salvage their seasons with a win and both sides are still a mathematical chance to make finals, with the winner of this match relying on both the Heat and Stars losing their final matches of the home-and-away season to qualify.

KFC BBL|14 standings