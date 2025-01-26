Thunder make Davies call as squads named for BBL Final

Sydney Thunder batter returns from a thigh injury as Hobart name an unchanged squad for Monday's decider

Ollie Davies dream of playing in the KFC BBL|14 Final is still alive after being named in Sydney Thunder's 14-player squad for Monday night's decider against Hobart Hurricanes.

Davies – who top scored for the Thunder with 36 in their Knockout final win over Melbourne Stars – missed their clash with Sydney Sixers on Friday due to a thigh injury suffered while batting in that previous match.

The 24-year-old completed a final fitness test at Ninja Stadium on Sunday and comes into the squad at the expense of left-hander Blake Nikitaras.

Nikitaras has featured once in BBL|14 where he was subbed in mid-match to open with David Warner after Cameron Bancroft was concussed after colliding with Daniel Sams in the field.

BBL|14 Final squads Hobart Hurricanes: Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (wk), Ben McDermott, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis (c), Cameron Gannon, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith Unchanged Sydney Thunder: David Warner (c), Wes Agar, Tom Andrews, Sam Billings (England), Dan Christian, Ollie Davies, George Garton (England), Matt Gilkes, Chris Green, Muhammad Hasnain (Pakistan), Nathan McAndrew, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Hugh Weibgen In: Ollie Davies. Out: Blake Nikitaras

The other concussion sub from that match, Hugh Weibgen, could be the one to make way should Davies return to the XI for the Final.

Weibgen opened against the Stars in the Knockout where he scored 11 but came in at No.5 the following match against the Sixers with returning batter Jason Sangha given the nod to partner Warner.

Sangha was Warner's sixth opening partner this season as the Thunder attempt to fill the void left by Sam Konstas' departure for Australia's Test tour of Sri Lanka and Bancroft's injury.

Sangha's 19-ball 30 was the top score by a Thunder opener this season outside of Warner and Konstas and proved crucial in kickstarting their run chase to overhaul the Sixers 7-151 to book their spot in the BBL|14 Final.

Regardless of the result in Monday's final, Thunder head coach Trevor Bayliss said their BBL|14 campaign would be remembered for its resilience.

"This year challenged us in every way – injuries to key players, the demands of international tournaments and the introduction of new faces to the team," Bayliss said on match eve.

"But each time, the team rose to the occasion without making excuses. You can't ask much more of your team than that.

"We know Hobart are going to be up for it and they've been the form team of the competition.

"But we've shown that we can rise to big occasions and we're confident we can do it again Monday night."

The Hurricanes, who have won eight of their past nine matches to reach the Final, have named an unchanged 14-player squad from the one that beat the Sixers by 12 runs at Ninja Stadium in the Qualifier.

The Hurricanes are undefeated from their six games at home this season with captain Nathan Ellis praising their adaptability in their previous match against the Sixers.

"We won a lot of the tosses at home this year, which meant we bowled first," Ellis said.

"Last game we didn't (win the toss and batted first), and we adapted really well to that.

"For me, it's going to be in any given situation, adapt as quick as I can and then give myself and the team the best platform to win the game."

The Hurricanes are searching for their first Big Bash title in Monday's Final, with the Thunder out to add a second men's championship to their two women's titles after previously lifting the trophy in BBL|05.

KFC BBL|14 finals schedule

Qualifier: Hobart Hurricanes beat Sydney Sixers by 12 runs

Knockout: Sydney Thunder beat Melbourne Stars by 21 runs (DLS)

Challenger: Sydney Thunder beat Sydney Sixers by 4 wickets

Final: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, Ninja Stadium (Monday, January 27, 7.15pm AEDT)