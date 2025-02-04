Ashes anticipation has ticket demand spiking early

Cricket Australia Travel Office the only way to guarantee a seat at the most eagerly anticipated men's Ashes series in a generation

Australia's triumph in the Border-Gavaskar Test series set record numbers for broadcast figures, digital engagement and fans through the gates.

And it's set to be trumped next summer by the most anticipated men's Ashes series in a generation.

Indeed, a record number of tickets have already been sold, with the Cricket Australia Travel Office (CATO) reporting a 50 per cent increase in demand compared to any previous home Ashes series.

Not since the summer of 2006-07, when Ricky Ponting's Australian side full of legendary names like Warne, Gilchrist and McGrath were out to avenge the unexpected loss in 2005 has a home Ashes series been so eagerly anticipated.

And in a parallel to 2005, it comes off the back of a 2023 tour that had no shortage of flashpoints that added to Ashes folklore.

The 2023 series was drawn 2-2 to extended Australia's hold on the Ashes urn since 2017-18. And while England have not won a series Down Under since the 2010-11 summer, a series of inflammatory moments the last time they met has anticipation high.

From the hyperbole about "Bazball" and England's 'entertainment-first' ethos, to the frothing vitriol of the MCC members in the Lord's Long Room after a wandering Jonny Bairstow was stumped, to the made-up bruhaha about Alex Carey's haircut, the 2023 tour of the UK captivated from start to finish.

And when you add in the previous series in Australia in 2021-22 was impacted by Covid travel restrictions, it has all signs pointing to unprecedented demand for Ashes tickets this summer.

Some 60,000 tickets have already been snapped up through official CATO packages, which is the only way to guarantee an Ashes ticket prior to the general tickets on sale window later in the year.

And with the influx of the Barmy Army and English tourists along with the usual summer holiday period pushing demand for hotels in cities hosting Ashes Tests, it is arguably cheaper to book a CATO travel package than trying to secure separate ticket and hotel deals.

CATO offers both domestic and international travel packages that include tickets for either two or four days of the Test, with a range of quality accommodation and airfare options as well as souvenir merchandise, exclusive official events pre- and post-match with current and former Australian cricketers.

Newly-crowned Allan Border Medal winner Travis Head was bullish that the coming Ashes season would outstrip this summer's Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in terms of capturing the public imagination, but admitted it could be "hard to top".

"It was a pretty incredible couple of weeks," Head told cricket.com.au in Sri Lanka.

"It was sold out around the country but in Perth there might be a few more to come. Maybe that's where we top it, the first Test in Perth if we had 50,000 cheering us on there for a couple of days, that would be nice."

Head said the Ashes series was "hugely anticipated" and that "a few people are talking about it already" before noting that "both teams have got a lot of cricket to play until we get there".

That includes a World Test Championship final at Lord's for the Australians and a three-Test, five-T20I tour of the West Indies mid-year, for which CATO is also taking registrations for travel packages.

For fans not looking for the whole hog of travel packages, the general sale of tickets to the international summer will come later in the year.

Fans can register their interest in tickets now to stay ahead of the game. Registration will get pre-sale access to secure tickets before the general public release, the latest updates for when ticket pre-sale and general on-sale dates are announced, and other exclusive offers from CA.

NRMA Insurance 2025-26 Men's Ashes Series

First Test: November 21-25, Perth Stadium, 1.30pm AEDT

Second Test: December 4-8, The Gabba, Brisbane (D/N), 3.30pm AEDT

Third Test: December 17-21: Adelaide Oval, 11am AEDT

Fourth Test: December 26-30: MCG, Melbourne, 10.30am AEDT

Fifth Test: January 4-8: SCG, Sydney, 10.30am AEDT