Deadline day coup as Stars lure international spinner from Heat

Former international spinner Mitch Swepson is leaving the Brisbane Heat in a shock deadline-day signing by Melbourne Stars.

Swepson, who captained the Heat twice in KFC BBL|14, wasn't one of 10 players contracted by the club by the end of the season and has signed a new three-year deal with the Stars as an eligible free agent in the Player Movement Window.

The 31-year-old leggie is a huge boost for the Stars' spin stocks that have struggled to maintain continuity after trading Adam Zampa to Melbourne Renegades two years ago.

The club signed West Australian left-armer Hamish McKenzie on a two-year deal ahead of BBL|14 but he missed most of last season due to a side strain.

Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir was their first-choice option for the rest of the campaign, impressing with 11 wickets in eight games with economy rate of 7.70.

But securing Swepson adds huge depth to the Stars list for BBL|15 to |17 and means they don't have to rely on the overseas player draft for a second spin option.

The Queenslander is the second acquisition for the club in the BBL's inaugural Player Movement Window after securing the return of fast bowler Liam Hatcher last week. However, they've also lost free agents Beau Webster (Hobart Hurricanes) and Joel Paris (Perth Scorchers) who have returned to the respective home states during the period.

Swepson captured 72 wickets with an exceptional economy rate of 7.66 across a 10-year career at the Heat and was a key member of their BBL|13 championship alongside left-armer Matt Kuhnemann.

Behind new Stars teammate Mark Steketee (88), Swepson is second highest men's wicket-taker in the club's history, although BBL|14 was the least productive of his 10 seasons with just four wickets in nine games.