Results flipped in WNCL tripleheader as Hayward stars

Victoria knocked off the ladder leaders, South Australia snuck over the line and ACT rose to an emphatic win

Results went the complete opposite way to Friday’s tripleheader with Victoria, South Australia and ACT claiming wins this time around in the trio of WNCL games.

The Vics knocking off ladder leader Queensland was the most eye-catching of the matches on Sunday with off-spinner Ella Hayward starring with a stellar 6-31 to run through the Fire.

Hayward’s wickets included the entire Fire top four as they were bowled out for 167 at the Junction Oval before the Vics chased it down comfortably with six wickets to spare.

Nicole Faltum top scored with 82 to lead the win for the home side which has them in fourth position on 25 points.

Meanwhile at Cricket Central in Sydney, Bridget Patterson scored 90 off 105 balls to lead South Australia’s run chase of NSW’s 9-241.

Patterson’s game-changing knock featuring nine fours led SA to win by two wickets with one ball remaining in the tightly contested match.

Amanda-Jade Wellington finished unbeaten on 18 alongside Courtney Neale (1*) to bring home the victory for SA.

Madeline Penna took 4-40 earlier to help restrict the Breakers to 9-241 from 50 overs.

The win has SA in second position on 26 points, a point clear of NSW and Victoria.

A couple hours' drive south-west of Cricket Central at EPC Solar Park in Canberra, ACT Meteors recorded a stellar 78-run win over Western Australia.

After posting a solid 9-253, the Meteors had WA in early trouble at 7-98 before claiming the final three wickets to secure the win with the visitors bowled out for 175.

Grace Dignam took 3-35 to lead the way as Anesu Mushangwe and Holly Ferling took two wickets each.

Katie Mack was the top scorer with 85 from 98 deliveries in another brilliant outing from the star batter.

The WNCL action continues with a triple header in 10 days’ time on February 19.

WNCL 2024-25 standings