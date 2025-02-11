Bulls wear down Blues' resistance for vital Shield win

Queensland's bowlers spread the load to work through a determined NSW and notch a much-needed Sheffield Shield victory

Queensland's quicks were made to toil for a much-needed 188-run Sheffield Shield victory that appeared inevitable before some NSW resistance at the Gabba.

Set a 418-run victory target, a successful chase was never on the radar as the Blues sunk to 5-66 on Tuesday thanks to more disciplined pace bowling from the hosts.

But the Blues showed fight, wicketkeeper Josh Philippe (80) and allrounder Jack Edwards (53) backing up his first-innings century to keep alive hopes of a draw.

Opening pair Xavier Bartlett (2-39) and Michael Neser (3-72) would not be denied though, the pair striking in quick succession to leave them plenty of time to mop up the tail midway through the final session.

Earlier Sam Konstas (22) tried all of his tricks to outwit the Bulls' new-ball pair, only to edge one of the first deliveries he faced from good mate and second-change quick Tom Straker (2-17 off 12 overs).

Straker did the early damage for the Bulls before Mark Steketee (2-41) and captain Mitchell Swepson (1-43) ran through the middle order to leave the Blues in disarray.

It was the Bulls' second Shield win, the side keeping pace on a stacked ladder with three matches still to play.

