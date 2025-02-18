Davies shines on fast-moving day after Konstas cameo

Sam Konstas' bizarre cameo garnered attention before New South Wales were bowled out by Victoria on 238 on day one at the SCG

Sam Konstas' unconventional approach is back under the spotlight, after being bowled for 10 trying to slog-sweep Scott Boland early in a Sheffield Shield match.

After a counter-attacking 89 from Oliver Davies helped NSW to 238 on Tuesday, Victoria went to stumps at 4-92 on day one of their Sheffield Shield match at the SCG.

Boland took 4-56 for the visitors, as he ramped up his bid for a spot in Australia's attack in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

But it was Konstas' seven-ball cameo at the start of play that raised eyebrows around the country, and reignited questions about his Test hopes.

The 19-year-old reverse-scooped the second ball of the match from Boland for four, then jumped down the pitch and drove the next one to the boundary.

He also survived an ambitious lbw appeal when he missed another scoop later in the over.

The joy was short-lived, bowled on the first ball of Boland's second over when he walked across his wicket, exposed all three stumps and tried to slog the Victorian.

After being left out of Australia's Test team in Sri Lanka to allow Travis Head to open, Konstas is expected to return at the top for the Test Championship final against South Africa.

But he will be desperate to avoid repeats of Tuesday, with national selectors already facing a squeeze at the top of the order.

Konstas garnered attention for audaciously scooping India's maestro Jasprit Bumrah on the way to 60 on Test debut in Melbourne in December, before repeating the approach next Test at the SCG.

But while that was viewed as an effort to break Bumrah's rhythm and get runs on a green SCG wicket, Tuesday's came in a crucial Shield match before it was possible to get any read on the pitch.

"That's the way he's going about it, obviously," Australian Test legend Adam Gilchrist said at a Kayo AFL launch on Tuesday.

"Time will tell whether it stands up, whether that's going to be happening at Lord's in a few months' time.

"It's a selection panel that's thrown the rule book out the window, they get their ideas and they go with them. I'm sure he'll still be in the frame.

"It's up to him to work out – if he's not being picked, if he's not getting results ... whether he changes that and tones it down a little bit."

Konstas will have up to five more Sheffield Shield innings this summer, plus a potential two more if NSW are to make the final.

Making his recent approach more peculiar is the fact he began the summer playing far more conventional cricket.

Konstas' glorious cover drive was a feature of his twin tons against South Australia at the start of the summer, when he barely played a ramp in scores of 152 and 105.

His most mature innings since then has arguably come in a 50-over game, when he scored his maiden List A century against Queensland last week.

Former Test opener and ex-NSW coach Phil Jaques was among those critical of Konstas on Tuesday as he went after the game in the first over.

"He had a fair bit of success, batting pretty conventionally," Jaques said in commentary.

"I get it when there is a world-class bowler seaming it around, and we have one here (in Boland).

"But it hasn't really seamed an awful lot yet, and it doesn't look like it's going to."

Konstas was not alone in his attacking approach on Tuesday, with Nic Maddinson (33) taking 20 off Fergus O'Neill's first over to leave NSW 0-30 after two overs.

Boland then brought Victoria back into the match, getting Kurtis Patterson (37) and Josh Philippe (6) caught behind and Jack Edwards at slip for a duck.

