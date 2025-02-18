Wickets tumble as Doggett, Elliott claim six apiece

Both sides were bowled out once on the opening day of the clash between Sheffield Shield leaders South Australia and Tasmania at Adelaide Oval

Paceman Brendan Doggett has sparked a stunning South Australian comeback against Tasmania as 20 wickets tumbled on day one of their Sheffield Shield clash.

Shield leaders SA were skittled for 98 at Adelaide Oval on Tuesday with Tasmanian quick Kieran Elliott bagging a career-best six-wicket haul.

Doggett then shredded Tasmania, taking 6-40 as the visitors crashed to 101 all out.

SA were 0-24 in their second innings at stumps.

Doggett captured five of the initial six Tasmanian wickets on a pitch offering considerable movement off the seam.

Just three Tasmanians reached double-figures with new Test allrounder Beau Webster top-scoring with 28, Jake Doran making 18 and Aidan O'Connor 14.

Doggett started his spree by dismissing former SA opener Jake Weatherald for a golden duck when the left-hander edged to wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen.

Two more batters perished in identical fashion before the end of the fourth over with Tim Ward (four) and Jordan Silk (duck) also caught behind off a rampant Doggett.

Liam Scott (1-12) chipped in with the wicket of Doran – the left-hander pulled a short delivery to midwicket where Lloyd Pope plucked a screamer of a one-handed catch.

Doggett then returned to take another two consecutive wickets including Hobart Hurricanes' BBL hero Mitchell Owen for a second-ball duck.

Webster launched a counter-attack before legspinner Pope (2-18) helped clean up the tail and ensure opening-day honours were shared.

Earlier, SA's batters collapsed amid precision seam bowling from Elliott and Gabe Bell.

Elliott took 6-23, the best return in first-class cricket for the Victorian born 29-year-old, and Bell claimed 3-21.

SA lost 7-17 in the middle session and only three batters reached double-figures – Jason Sangha (28), Conor McInerney (22) and captain Nathan McSweeney (20).

