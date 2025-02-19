SA batters thrive to take upper hand over Tasmania

Just five wickets fell on day two as Jason Sangha dug in to build a lead for South Australia

A South Australian duo have struck half-centuries to give the Sheffield Shield leaders the upper hand over Tasmania in their fast-moving fixture.

SA are 6-272 in their second innings at stumps on day two at Adelaide Oval, some 264 runs ahead of the Tasmanians.

The hosts made just 93 in their first dig, with the visitors replying with 101.

But after 20 wickets fell on day one, four SA batters took control on Wednesday, with Jason Sangha (75), Conor McInerney (64), Harry Nielsen (49) and Liam Scott (43 retired hurt) all flourishing.

Sangha and McInerney combined for a match-high partnership for the third wicket.

The duo put on exactly 100 runs after the early losses on day two of opener Henry Hunt (10) and skipper Nathan McSweeney (seven).

Tasmanian seamer Gabe Bell (2-44) dismissed both Hunt, who got a leading edge attempting to hit the through the leg-side and was caught and bowled, and McSweeney, trapped lbw for the second time in the match.

McInerney and Sangha took SA's total to 138 before the former was bowled by a superb delivery from Riley Meredith (2-40). The right-armer was bowling around the wicket and got a delivery to move away from the left-handed batter and clip off stump.

New Test allrounder Beau Webster (1-45) adopted a similar tactic, bowling around the wicket with his medium pacers, and removed Jake Lehmann (14) caught at first slip by Jordan Silk.

Sangha was removed a dozen overs later, leaving SA 5-181 and the game in the balance.

But allrounder Scott and wicketkeeper-batsman Nielsen then turned the tide in favour of the home side with a brisk 89-run partnership.

Nielsen cracked eight boundaries in his 81-ball knock, and Scott struck six fours before retiring hurt about 10 minutes before stumps because of a suspected migraine.

Nielsen was trapped lbw by Meredith in the next over, giving the quick his second wicket.

