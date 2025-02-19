Fanning misses ton, WA on top despite collapse

Opener Sam Fanning's career-best has helped WA to a big lead on day two against Queensland

Opener Sam Fanning fell just short of a century but has put Western Australia in a powerful position against Queensland on day two of their Sheffield Shield game in Brisbane.

Fanning made 95 as WA posted 312 all out on Wednesday at The Gabba in reply to Queensland's first innings of 147.

At stumps, the Queenslanders are 1-39 in their second innings, still 126 runs behind the visitors.

Fanning was within reach of his maiden first-class century when he launched at an off-side drive at a Michael Neser delivery but chopped onto his stumps.

The New Zealand-born left-hander struck five fours and two sixes in his 229-ball knock and featured in two telling partnerships.

The 24-year-old put on 108 runs with his opening partner Sam Whiteman, who was dismissed for 67 late on Tuesday.

Fanning also combined with Jayden Goodwin for a 103-run partnership for the third wicket.

Goodwin made 40 before missing an attempted sweep from leg-spinner Mitch Swepson (1-64).

Goodwin's dismissal triggered a slide of 5-27 as Queensland stalwart Neser ripped through the middle-order.

Neser finished with 4-34 from 21 overs - he had nightwatchman Corey Rocchiccioli caught at mid-off for two early on the second day's play.

The veteran paceman later removed Fanning, Ashton Turner (five) and Keaton Critchell (five), with fellow quick Xavier Bartlett (3-46) dismissing Joel Curtis (three) as WA lost five wickets in a 10-over span.

WA allrounder Hilton Cartwright then rallied his side with a handy 48 not out, steering the visitors to a 165-run innings lead.

The West Australians then achieved a key breakthrough when Rocchiccioli snared his eighth wicket in the match.

The off-spinner, who claimed a career-best 7-52 in the first dig, removed Matt Renshaw for 10 in his first over of the innings, with Angus Lovell (26) and Hugo Burdon (0) unbeaten at stumps.

