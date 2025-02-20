InMobi
Match Report:

Scorecard
Match Report

WA thrash Queensland to rise from foot of Shield ladder

Steve Larkin (AAP)
Match Report
Steve Larkin (AAP)

WA are back in the hunt for the Sheffield Shield after an innings win in Brisbane

Queensland v Western Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 3

Western Australia have trounced Queensland by an innings and 12 runs to climb off the bottom of the Sheffield Shield ladder.

WA paceman Lance Morris claimed three wickets as Queensland were bowled out for 153 in their second innings on day three at the Gabba on Thursday.

Morris tore through Queensland's tail and was on a hat-trick after dismissing Xavier Bartlett (one) and bowling Mark Steketee for a golden duck.

Bancroft 'really close' to Shield return, takes on new role

The right-arm quick sprayed his hat-trick attempt, sending a delivery to Mitch Swepson wildly down the leg-side to miss the milestone.

The Bulls made 147 in their first innings when off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli took a career-best 7-52.

Rocchiccioli traps Bulls in web of spin with seven-for

WA, with Sam Fanning (95) falling just shy of his maiden first-class century, replied with 312 to take a stranglehold on the fixture.

Queensland's batters struggled again in their second innings with Ben McDermott and Lachlan Hearne top-scoring - both made 33.

Angus Lovell (26), his opening partner Matthew Renshaw (10) and Michael Neser (12) were the only other batsmen to reach double-figures.

WA's Morris collected 3-35 from 13 overs - he also removed McDermott with a brute of a short ball which reared at the batsman, who edged to wicketkeeper Joel Curtis.

Rocchiccioli (2-27) finished with his best first-class match figures of 9-79 while paceman Joel Paris (2-36) and Cameron Gannon (2-25) also took multiple second-innings wickets.

WA, the reigning champions who have won the Shield in the past three summers, entered the fixture at the foot of the ladder but are now within touching distance of the top two.

Queensland, who had held third spot, will likely slide to fifth.

Both states have two games remaining before the final, with WA to host NSW from March 6 and Victoria from March 15 at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Queensland will be on the road for their remaining fixtures, against Tasmania at Bellerive Oval and South Australia at Karen Rolton Oval on the same dates.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 7 4 1 2 0 0 4.63 6.3 36.93
2 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 8 3 3 2 0 0 6.47 6.4 32.87
3 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 8 3 3 2 0 0 5.83 6.8 32.63
4 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 8 3 4 1 0 0 4.34 7.3 30.64
5 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 8 2 3 3 0 0 6.15 7.3 28.45
6 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 7 2 3 2 0 0 6.41 5.6 26.01

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

