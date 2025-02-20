Bancroft 'really close' to Shield return, takes on new role

WA opener provides update on shoulder recovery after being named Gloucestershire red-ball captain

Cameron Bancroft is hoping to be back in action at the start of March as he targets Western Australia's final two Sheffield Shield games for his comeback from a shoulder injury.

Bancroft said he was "getting really close" to a state return after being named Gloucestershire's red-ball captain for their 2025 division two County Championship campaign overnight.

The 32-year-old opener will be back at the Bristol-based club for the entire season for the second straight English summer after penning a one-year extension last July.

Bancroft hasn't played since January 3 after fracturing his shoulder and nose in a sickening outfield collision with Sydney Thunder teammate Daniel Sams during KFC BBL|14.

"The shoulder is tracking alright," he said. "Obviously a bit of trauma there to deal with and manage but it's been recovering pretty well.

"It's really new for me actually being injured and missing cricket, so definitely learning some things that I've seen a lot of other players experience.

"It takes time for the body to heal but I'm getting really close and looking forward to playing some cricket at the start of March."

The right-hander was Gloucestershire's second leading scorer across all formats last year, hitting four centuries in his 1629 runs at 40.73. He said he would do "everything in his power" to be available for Gloucester's season opener against Derbyshire on April 4, depending on whether WA qualify for the Sheffield Shield final.

WA started round eight at the bottom of the Shield standings but they're eyeing a full quota of points at the Gabba after rolling Queensland for 147 before taking a 165-run first-innings lead.

The three-time reigning champions are also hoping to regain Test allrounder Cameron Green as a batter only before the end of the season as he looks to prove his fitness for the World Test Championship final in June after undergoing back surgery.

Western Australia face NSW at the WACA Ground in their next Shield match beginning on March 6.

"With WA we still have a bit to play for this season, so I'll keep my focus here and playing well and hopefully having some success."

Bancroft has never captained WA's senior side but led Durham in the County Championship and one-day competition in 2019 and the T20 Blast in 2021.

