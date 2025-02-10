County stints on the horizon for Green, Konstas

Cameron Green's recovery could allow for a Sheffield Shield return, while Aussies are hopeful a county will pick up Sam Konstas

Both Sam Konstas and Cameron Green could push their World Test Championship (WTC) final recall cases in county cricket, with Australia coach Andrew McDonald eager for Konstas in particular to be exposed to British conditions.

Konstas returned to Australia to play in the Sheffield Shield after missing selection in the second Test against Sri Lanka, with New South Wales' ongoing match against Queensland at the Gabba marking the 19-year-old's first at the venue for next summer's second Ashes Test.

The opener still has only played 13 first-class games for his career, two of them against India during his memorable recent Test entrance, having been squeezed out for the series in Galle to accommodate Travis Head's deployment as an opener.

McDonald is hopeful Konstas can further his development by playing abroad over the winter.

"I'd love to see him play county cricket," the coach said after Australia's 2-0 series sweep.

"What involvement we have in that is very minimal … the only thing we can do is endorse that he's a very good player, and hopefully a county picks him up.

"It will be a great learning curve if he could get into those conditions.

"Every game seems to be an opportunity to learn, he's so raw and young, and that was (behind) the decision to send him home to Brisbane.

"He hadn't played at the Gabba, we've got a Test match coming up in Australia at the Gabba so there's a little bit of connection there."

Konstas told Channel Seven on his return to the country last week that he "understood the reasons why (he was dropped), but for me it’s a great learning curve. If I do get another opportunity with the Test team, I’ll grab it with both hands".

McDonald also confirmed a recent report from the UK Telegraph that Green is in discussions to play in the County Championship's second division.

"Cameron Green, he's going to play some county cricket, I think it's been put to press that he's looking at Gloucestershire," he said.

Cam Green with Western Australia during the Sheffield Shield season // Getty

After undergoing major spinal surgery in October in Christchurch, Green resumed batting in the nets in Perth two weeks ago and has been running for around a month.

The allrounder's return to the bowling crease is further away, with a full recovery from the operation ranging from between six to nine months.

Western Australia coach Adam Voges has kept the door ajar for Green to play in the Shield as a batter only before the end of the season. That could lead in to a stint in the UK if his recovery remains on track.

Gloucestershire have already signed Green’s WA teammate Cameron Bancroft (who Voges said was "touch and go" to return for WA's next match after his horrific head clash in the KFC BBL). The Bristol-based club play seven four-day fixtures through April-May before the WTC final on June 11.

Current Test allrounder Beau Webster played for Gloucestershire last season but has crossed to Warwickshire for 2025.

"He's tracking really well. There's talk about him potentially playing a Shield game. We'll cross that bridge when we get to it," Voges said of Green after WA's two-day defeat to South Australia on the weekend.

"But really pleased to see him back training and he's back in the nets now as well, looking fit and healthy.

"Hopefully a return is not too far away. We'd welcome him if that is the case, but we'll wait and see."

Australia are hopeful their tilt to become the WTC's first dual winners will be boosted by the returns of trio Green (back surgery), Josh Hazlewood (calf injury) and captain Pat Cummins (ankle injury and parental leave) for June's decider against South Africa.

None of those players, along with Mitch Marsh (back), are available for the Champions Trophy.

Scott Boland, one of the key figures in the 2023 WTC final win over India, and Konstas both missed selection in Sri Lanka but will figure in the Aussies' selection discussions for the ICC's showpiece match at Lord's and the ensuing three-Test tour of the Caribbean.

As could Josh Inglis, who vindicated the selectors' call in Sri Lanka to omit Konstas, promote Head and play Inglis at No.5, with the Western Australian striking a telling debut century. McDonald insisted selectors "feel like he can (play) across all conditions".

"I think that's legitimate there will be a squeeze," he said.