Collapses galore as WA and Redbacks crumble in Shield

Justin Chadwick (AAP)
Western Australia have been rolled for 120 but South Australia also struggled with the bat, skittled for 124 in the Sheffield Shield clash in Perth

Western Australia v South Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day One

Bowlers have feasted as a whopping 20 wickets fell on the opening day of the Sheffield Shield clash between Western Australia and South Australia at the WACA Ground.

Defending champions WA lost 8-48 as they crashed from 2-72 to be rolled for 120 on a testing wicket on Saturday.

In reply, the Redbacks were bowled out for 124, with WA paceman Brody Couch (4-33) the chief destroyer.

WA opener Sam Fanning (49) got the home side off to a solid start, but he played a lone hand as Liam Scott (3-10 off 8.4 overs), Jordan Buckingham (3-35) and Brendan Doggett (2-24) feasted for the SA.

Joel Curtis (15) and Ashton Turner (12) were the only other WA players apart from Fanning to make it into double figures.

Any thoughts of South Australia being able to build a big first-innings lead quickly evaporated, despite the best efforts of Jason Sangha (45 off 81).

Openers Conor McInerney (four) and Henry Hunt (15) weren't able to stick around for an extended period.

Sangha was a steadying force for the Redbacks, but they crashed from 2-53 to 124 all out as WA's attack wreaked havoc.

Couch led the destruction, while spinner Corey Rocchiccioli (3-10) and Joel Paris (2-34) were also among the wickets.

Cameron Gannon only took the one scalp, but it was a ripper of a delivery that kicked up and caught the glove of a surprised Sangha.

The match shapes as crucial in the race to reach the March 26-29 final.

The Redbacks (29.93 points) sit on top of the ladder with three wins and two draws from six games, while WA (23.91 points) sit fourth with two wins and two draws from six outings.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25

Team
Matches played
M
Wins
W
Losses
L
Drawn
D
No results
N/R
Deductions
Ded.
Batting Bonus
Bat
Bowling Bonus
Bowl
Total points
PTS
1 South Australia Men South Australia Men SA 6 3 1 2 0 0 4.63 5.3 29.93
2 Victoria Men Victoria Men VIC 6 3 2 1 0 0 3.76 5.3 28.06
3 NSW Men NSW Men NSW 6 2 2 2 0 0 5.5 4.7 24.2
4 Western Australia Men Western Australia Men WA 6 2 2 2 0 0 5.11 4.8 23.91
5 Queensland Bulls Queensland Bulls QLD 6 1 2 3 0 0 4.71 5.6 19.31
6 Tasmanian Tigers Men Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 6 1 3 2 0 0 6.05 4.6 18.65

M: Matches played

W: Wins

L: Losses

D: Drawn

N/R: No results

Ded.: Deductions

Bat: Batting Bonus

Bowl: Bowling Bonus

PTS: Total points

