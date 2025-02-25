Jonasson shines as pinch-hitter in Delhi's WPL win

Jess Jonassen hit a rapid, unbeaten half-century to take Delhi to victory over Gujarat at the WPL

Jess Jonassen has provided a reminder of how dangerous a cricketer she can be as Delhi Capitals went to the top of the Women's Premier League table with a comfortable six-wicket victory over Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru.

After Gujarat were restricted to 9-127 on a tricky pitch Jonassen came to the wicket in the unfamiliar role of pinch-hitter with Capitals 1-14 off 21 balls and Meg Lanning dismissed for a 13-ball three.

The 32-year-old Queenslander, who last played for Australia in 2023, had scored one and five this season batting at No.6, and Giants captain Ash Gardner admitted: "That was a bit of a shock to see Jonno come out - but she capitalised, she struck the ball really well."

Indeed she did, smiting a 32-ball unbeaten 61, her first WPL half-century, with nine fours and two sixes, to take Delhi to victory with 29 balls to spare.

"I loved it, bit surprised by the opportunity but I was happy to take it," said Jonassen. "I had a bit of luck early on but that is part of the T20 game.

"My whole career I have judged myself on my bating and I was really pleased to have a captain (Lanning) and coach (Jonathan Batty) that really backed me."

"It is nice when something comes off like that," said Lanning. "JJ has shown a few times she is very capable with the bat."

Bengaluru staged a nine-an-over run-fest on Monday, culminating in the WPL's first super over. On a new wicket, with a light smattering of grass, it soon became clear there would not be a repeat on Tuesday.

Gujarat, playing their first match for a week, struggled from the start against Marizanne Kapp's movement. After reaching 0-16 off three overs they lost four wickets for four runs off the next ten balls.

South African Kapp (2-17) began the slide, having Harleen Deol caught behind then Phoebe Litchfield, making her debut in this year's campaign, leg before for a three-ball duck.

Having watched from the other end Beth Mooney cracked Shikha Pandey (2-18) through the covers for four, only to be well caught by Niki Prasad attempting a pull-sweep six. Mooney has now followed 56 in the first game with scores of 0, 1 and 10.

Next ball Prasad caught a skier to send Kashvee Gautam back for a golden duck.

"They have got four international quicks so it was always going to be challenging in the powerplay," said Gardner. "They bowled exceptionally well, and put us under pressure. We didn't do a lot right with the bat."

Gardner, coming off two fifties in three innings, looked to rebuild, but was bowled by a superb off-cutter for three runs off nine balls. That left Giants 5-43 with only West Indies' Deandra Dottin (26) showing resistance before being dismissed by Annabel Sutherland (2-20)

Late hitting from Bharti Fulmali (40 not out off 29) gave Giants a respectable total, but it was never likely to be sufficient.

Once Jonassen found her range, mixing classy drives with agricultural heaves, it was soon chased down. Even a brilliant caught behind by Mooney, standing up, to dismiss Sutherland (1) could not delay the end.

Australians at WPL 2025

Delhi Capitals: Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Meg Lanning

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Heather Graham

UP Warriorz: Grace Harris, Tahlia McGrath

WPL 2025 standings