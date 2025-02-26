Aussie legend Boon appointed to Cricket Australia board

Former Test batter to relinquish ICC match referee role to fill vacancy on CA board

Former Test batter and current ICC Match Referee David Boon has been appointed to the Cricket Australia board.

Boon has continued to give back to the game since his illustrious playing career, remaining visible in the cricketing consensus and popping up at various coin tosses in his role as a match referee, which he has held since 2011.

However, following the ongoing Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Dubai, Boon will finish up with the ICC to join the CA board on March 28.

Boon is the current chair of the Cricket Tasmania board and fills the vacancy on CA's board as the Tasmania representative, left by Paul Green, who stepped down after six years of service.

A fan favourite during his playing days, the burly top-order batter played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia. He compiled 13,386 international runs between the formats, won Ashes series and was a member of the 1987 World Cup-winning team in India.

"I'm absolutely delighted that David will bring his vast experience as a player and cricket administrator to the CA board," chair Mike Baird said.

"David is an iconic figure in Australian cricket universally respected for his accomplishments on the field and, more recently, through his impressive contribution to Tasmanian, Australian and international cricket.

"David has continued to gain first-hand insights into international cricket in his role as an ICC match referee and this will be invaluable as we negotiate the game's rapidly changing landscape."

An Australian Cricket Hall of Fame inductee and one of Tasmanian cricket's finest products, Boon spent more than a decade as an Australian selector between 2000-2011 following his retirement in 1999.

Boon was also a fine short-leg fielder, famously catching Shane Warne's hat-trick delivery at the MCG in 1994, one of 11 catches he grabbed off the great leg-spinner.

Boon will join Baird and eight others on the CA board.