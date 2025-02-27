Pakistan's Champions Trophy campaign ends in wash out

Host nation Pakistan have ended their disappointing Champions Trophy campaign without a ball being bowled in their clash with Bangladesh due to bad weather

Rain has forced the abandonment of the Champions Trophy clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The square remained under covers all Thursday due to persistent rain and the umpires finally called off the game at 3.30pm (local time), 90 minutes after its scheduled start.

Both teams were already eliminated from semi-finals contention after losing to India and New Zealand, and the rainout was a disappointing last tournament appearance for both, especially Pakistan, the host and defending champions.

Rain in Rawalpindi also washed out the South Africa-Australia Group B game on Tuesday.

New Zealand, who beat Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match, sealed their playoff spot with a five-wicket win over Bangladesh last Monday in Rawalpindi, which was awarded three Champions Trophy matches.

India beat Bangladesh and Pakistan in Dubai to qualify for the semis.

It's the third successive ICC tournament in which Pakistan hasn't gone beyond the first round following the 50-over World Cup in 2023, and the T20 World Cup last year.

"It's been shocking for us that we haven't played well in ICC tournaments," Pakistan assistant coach Azhar Mahmood said.

Mahmood believed injuries to opening batter Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub affected the team as the batters played 308 dot balls in the completed games against India and New Zealand.

"We have played good cricket in this format, but in this tournament it has not gone well because of injuries," Mahmood said.

"Against India we took a lot of pressure on ourselves, but we know where we need to improve. It is all about adapting and taking responsibility."

2025 ICC men's Champions Trophy standings

Round 1 Group A Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 New Zealand Men NZ 2 2 0 0 0 0.863 0 4 2 India Men IND 2 2 0 0 0 0.647 0 4 3 Bangladesh Men BAN 3 0 2 0 1 -0.443 0 1 4 Pakistan Men PAK 3 0 2 0 1 -1.087 0 1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points Group B Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 South Africa Men SA 2 1 0 0 1 2.14 0 3 2 Australia Men AUS 2 1 0 0 1 0.475 0 3 3 Afghanistan Men AFG 2 1 1 0 0 -0.99 0 2 4 England Men ENG 2 0 2 0 0 -0.305 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

