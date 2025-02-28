Buttler steps down as England captain after early elimination

Jos Buttler has announced he'll resign as England's white-ball captain after their Champions Trophy dead rubber

Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler has announced he will step down as England's limited-overs captain, days after their group stage exit at the ICC Champions Trophy.

After a five-wicket defeat by arch-rivals Australia in their Champions Trophy opener, England were eliminated on Wednesday following their eight-run loss against tournament debutants Afghanistan in Lahore, Pakistan.

The 34-year-old Buttler, who led England to their second Twenty20 World Cup title in 2022, will resign after leading the team in their dead rubber against South Africa in Karachi on Saturday.

Buttler, who had earlier said he would consider his future as England's skipper but would not make any emotional decisions, has overseen 22 losses in 34 one-day internationals since succeeding the retired World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan in June 2022.

After leading England to success in the T20 three years ago, their performances have dipped since, with the side failing to retain either their T20 or ODI World Cup crowns.

Last year, Australian coach Matthew Mott stepped down after England's T20 World Cup semi-final exit against eventual champions India with former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum tasked with reviving the country's limited-overs fortunes.

2025 ICC men's Champions Trophy standings

Round 1 Group A Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 New Zealand Men NZ 2 2 0 0 0 0.863 0 4 2 India Men IND 2 2 0 0 0 0.647 0 4 3 Bangladesh Men BAN 3 0 2 0 1 -0.443 0 1 4 Pakistan Men PAK 3 0 2 0 1 -1.087 0 1 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points Group B Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Ties T No results N/R Net Run Rate NRR Deductions Ded. Total points PTS 1 South Africa Men SA 2 1 0 0 1 2.14 0 3 2 Australia Men AUS 2 1 0 0 1 0.475 0 3 3 Afghanistan Men AFG 2 1 1 0 0 -0.99 0 2 4 England Men ENG 2 0 2 0 0 -0.305 0 0 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses T: Ties N/R: No results NRR: Net Run Rate Ded.: Deductions PTS: Total points

