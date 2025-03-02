InMobi
Connolly to replace injured Short for Champions Trophy knockouts

Cooper Connolly has been approved as a replacement for opener Matt Short, who was injured in the group B match against Afghanistan

Australia have called in spin-bowling allrounder Cooper Connolly to their Champions Trophy squad to replace Matthew Short, who was ruled out with a quad injury.

21-year-old Connolly, who made his ODI debut in England last year, was initially named as a travelling reserve for the tournament. The ICC's Event Technical Committee approved his inclusion in the Australian squad early on Monday.

Short, who made a vital contribution of 63 off 66 in Australia's win over England, appeared uncomfortable during his knock of 20 off 15 in the washed-out game against Afghanistan on Friday after sustaining an injury while fielding.

Captain Steve Smith had all but confirmed his side's need to find a new opener for the remainder of the tournament after the final group game.

"I think we saw tonight he wasn't moving very well. I think it's probably going to be too quick between games for him to recover,” Smith had told Prime Video.

While Australia have another spare opener in Jake Fraser-McGurk, he would leave them short of a bowling option. Short sent down seven economical overs of spin against Afghanistan, giving away just 21 runs.

This could tempt the side to bring in Connolly, whose left-arm spin could be an important asset to have in Dubai, where they are set to face India in the semi-final on Tuesday.

More to come.

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Australia's Group B fixtures

February 22: beat England by five wickets (15 balls remaining)

February 25: match abandoned v South Africa

February 28: no result v Afghanistan

March 4: Semi-final 1, India v Australia, Dubai (8pm AEDT)

March 5: Semi-final 2, South Africa v New Zealand, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly.

