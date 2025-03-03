Rohit denies Dubai base gives India edge over Australia

India have spent the Champions Trophy in Dubai whereas Australia have just flown in from Pakistan, but skipper Rohit Sharma says, 'this is not our home'

India captain Rohit Sharma has dismissed suggestions that his team has had an unfair advantage by being allowed to play all their Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

India refused to tour Pakistan for the tournament because of the strained political relations between the bitter neighbours, who play each other only in multi-team events.

While other teams shuttled among three Pakistani cities and Dubai, India did not face any travel hassle and gained valuable insights into the spin-friendly conditions in Dubai having played their all three group matches here.

Rohit denied they held any advantage and said surfaces at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium behaved differently.

"There are four or five surfaces that are being used and every surface has a different nature," the opener said ahead of Tuesday's semi-final against Australia.

"The pitches look the same, but when you play on it, it has played in a different way. So, you can't go thinking 'we played like this yesterday, and today we'll play like this'.

"We don't know which pitch is going to be played in the semi-final. But whatever happens, we have to adapt and see what is happening.

"This is not our home, this is Dubai. We don't play so many matches here. This is new for us too."

Nevertheless, that India's four-pronged spin unit claimed nine of the 10 New Zealand wickets on Sunday while successfully defending 9-249 reflected the turn on offer in Dubai.

Varun Chakravarthy, India's fourth spinner, claimed 5-42 in his Champions Trophy debut leaving skipper Rohit with "a good headache".

Australia replaced injured opener Matthew Short with spin bowling all-rounder Cooper Connolly but the onus will be on Adam Zampa to lead a spin attack that also features Glenn Maxwell and part-timers Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head.

"I don't think I'm bowling quite at my best but I like to think the beauty about me, when I'm not quite at my best and not feeling that great out there, is my ability to still contribute and take those big wickets," Zampa said.

The leg-spinner has dismissed Rohit four times in ODIs, Virat Kohli five and both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul on four occasions.

India are unbeaten in this year's tournament but Rohit predicted a tough contest against Australia, who beat them in India in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

"Look, Australia have been such a great team over the years," said Rohit.

"So we will expect some fightbacks, we will expect some nervy times as well in the middle.

"But that is how the game is being played these days. And you are talking about a semi-final."

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in Australia. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Australia's Group B fixtures

February 22: beat England by five wickets (15 balls remaining)

February 25: match abandoned v South Africa

February 28: no result v Afghanistan

March 4: Semi-final 1, India v Australia, Dubai (8pm AEDT)

March 5: Semi-final 2, South Africa v New Zealand, Lahore (8pm AEDT)

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa, Cooper Connolly.

