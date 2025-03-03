Champions Trophy semi-final: All you need to know

A rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final for a place in the Champions Trophy decider

Match details

Who: India v Australia

What: Champions Trophy, semi-final 1

When: March 4, 2025, first ball 8pm AEDT

Where: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, UAE

How to watch: Amazon's Prime Video

Live scores: Match Centre

Officials: TBA

Highlights, news and reactions post-play: cricket.com.au, the CA Live app and the Unplayable Podcast.

In the latest episode, cricket.com.au's Louis Cameron and Josh Schonafinger preview the India v Australia semi-final. Listen and subscribe to the podcast below, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Australia's matches so far

February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets

February 25: No result v South Africa

February 28: No result v Afghanistan

India's matches so far

February 20: India beat Bangladesh by six wickets

February 23: India beat Pakistan by six wickets

March 2: India beat New Zealand by 44 runs

04:12 Play video 'Boys feeling ok about it': Zampa on tough turnaround for semis

Broadcast info

As is now the case (and will be until the end of 2027), Amazon's Prime Video holds the rights to all ICC events. That means no free-to-air TV for this tournament – streaming it is your only option.

Prime Video is included in an Amazon Prime membership, and for new customers to Amazon the good news is that their 30-day free trial will last the entirety for the tournament – from Australia's first match to the final. And you can sign up here for a Prime Video 30-day free trial.

The squads

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa.

Matt Short's Champions Trophy campaign is over with an injured quad, replaced by travelling reserve Cooper Connolly.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja

Local knowledge

India's preferential schedule has been given plenty of attention and rightly so - all their matches, regardless of opponent or stage of the tournament, are to be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It seems like a massive advantage and so far has resulted in three wins for Gautam Gambhir's team.

We can look at India's Xis to see how they're reading to the pitch, with an additional spinner against New Zealand raising a few eyebrows. In their first two matches, quick Harshit Rana played alongside Mohammed Shami and spinners Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel, but Rana was left out in favour of leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy for the final group match against the Kiwis.

Scoring has been lower here than in Pakistan too - with the highest total being India's 249 against New Zealand.

Australia have a good record in Dubai: From the five ODIs they've completed here (all against Pakistan), they've won four.

Possible line-ups

Australia: Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Who opens with Travis Head? Jake Fraser-McGurk is the logical answer and the most like-for-like replacement for the injured Matt Short. Australia could also look to promote either of the in-form Josh Inglis or Alex Carey, but their competency against spin might be better utilised in the middle order.

Cooper Connolly is now in the squad and can be selected, as can Aaron Hardie if the selectors opt for a bit more bowling. Tanveer Sangha will be itching to play on the spin-friendly Dubai pitch but it's been rare for Australia to go too spin heavy using recent ICC tournaments as a guide.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy

Given India made the switch to playing a fourth spinner ahead of their third match in Dubai, which resulted in a solid win over New Zealand, it's hard to see too many changes to their XI.

Varun Chakravarthy is a 33-year-old mystery spinner who many of the Aussies wouldn't have faced and he looms as an X-factor after his five-wicket haul against the Kiwis.

Rishabh Pant is in the squad but currently not in the XI, he could get a lifeline if India decide they need an extra left-hander in their right-handed dominant top order.

01:14 Play video Open door policy: Inside the Aussie camp in Pakistan

Form guide

Past 10 matches, most recent first. W: win, L: loss, NR: no result

Australia: NR NR W L L L L W W L L

Australia may only have one win from their three group-stage matches but the signs have been good, just their weather hasn't been. The Aussies chased down 350+ against England in their tournament opener, which snapped a four-game losing streak in the ODI format, and had a positive beginning to their chase against Afghanistan which crucially included runs for key player, Travis Head.

India: W W W W W W L L T W

India have plenty form on their side with a 3-0 sweep over England heading into the CT and then three consecutive wins in the group stage - defeating Bangladesh by six wickets, Pakistan by six wickets and New Zealand by 44 runs.

The Afghans played no ODIs in January heading into the tournament, but defeated Zimbabwe 2-0 in their most recent bilateral series in December.

Head to head

Overall: Played 151, Australia won 84, India won 57, 10 no results

Past 10 years: Played 34, Australia won 17, India won 17

In ICC tournaments: Played 18, Australia won 10, India won seven, one no result

Most runs (overall): Sachin Tendulkar 3077, Rohit Sharma 2379, Virat Kohli 2367, Ricky Ponting 2164, MS Dhoni 1660

Most runs (ICC tournaments): Ricky Ponting 513, Sachin Tendulkar 383, Mark Waugh 290, Virat Kohli 246, Steve Smith 224

Most wickets (overall): Brett Lee 55, Kapil Dev 45, Mitchell Johnson 43, Steve Waugh 43, Mohammed Shami 39

Most wickets (ICC tournaments): Brett Lee 10, Kapil Dev 9, Glenn McGrath 9, Steve Waugh 9, Damien Fleming 8, Craig McDermott 8

00:55 Play video 'We're lucky to have him': Zampa sings Head's praises

But what is the Champions Trophy?

It's been eight years since the last one so that's a very valid question!

Think of it as a mini-World Cup. Only eight sides, three pool matches each. It's short, sharp and over in about a fortnight. You'll notice regular sides like Sri Lanka and West Indies (both previous winners) have missed the cut for this tournament, as only the top eight ranked sides from the 2023 World Cup (including hosts Pakistan) qualified.

It was introduced as the 'ICC KnockOut Trophy', designed to raise funds for the development of the game in non-Test playing nations. Originally scheduled every two years, that was spaced out to every four between 2009-2017 but it was placed firmly on the back-burner when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, and was replaced entirely for a period to hold more T20 World Cups.

Australia took out the 2009 Champions Trophy, defeating New Zealand in the final // Getty

Australia have won the thing twice, back-to-back in 2006 and 2009. Part of the tournament's gimmick is that teams who win the trophy are awarded white blazers as part of their reward for taking out the title.

In 2002 the final was washed out, so India and Sri Lanka fronted up again on the reserve day. Unfortunately, the back up was also rained off, so the teams shared the title.

Previous winners:

1998 (in Bangladesh): South Africa 2000 (in Kenya): New Zealand 2002 (in Sri Lanka): India and Sri Lanka 2004 (in England): West Indies 2006 (in India): Australia 2009 (in South Africa): Australia 2013 (in England, Wales): India 2017 (in England, Wales): Pakistan

Beyond the white jackets, the winning team will pocket a grand prize of A$3.5m while the runners up will take home a far-from-shabby A$1.77m.

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

Broadcast exclusively on Prime Video in Australia. Sign up here for a 30-day free trial

Australia's Group B fixtures

February 22: Australia beat England by five wickets

February 25: No result v South Africa

February 28: No result v Afghanistan

March 4: Semi-final 1, India v Australia

March 5: Semi-final 2, South Africa v New Zealand

March 9: Final, Lahore or Dubai (8pm AEDT)

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Spencer Johnson, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Adam Zampa

