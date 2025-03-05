Smith retires from ODIs after Champions Trophy exit

Steve Smith has called time on his ODI career, finishing up after 170 appearances

Steve Smith has played his last One-Day International, calling time on his Australia 50-over career following last night's four-wicket loss to India in Dubai that ended his team's Champions Trophy campaign.

Smith will continue to be available for Test and T20I selection, the latter decision perhaps reflecting a wish to be part of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles where the 20-over game will feature for the first time.

The 35-year-old told teammates of his decision in the aftermath of the Champions Trophy semi-final defeat in Dubai overnight, and said today "it feels like the right time to make way".

"It has been a great ride and I have loved every minute of it," Smith said in a release today.

08:40 Play video Every run: Smith smokes India in rapid SCG ton

"There have been so many amazing times and wonderful memories. Winning two World Cups was a great highlight along with the many fantastic teammates who shared the journey.

"Now is a great opportunity for people to start preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup so it feels like the right time to make way.

"Test cricket remains a priority and I am really looking forward to the World Test Championship final, the West Indies in the winter and then England at home. I feel I still have a lot to contribute on that stage."

Smith ends his ODI career with 170 appearances, making him the nation's 16th-most capped men's player in the 50-over format and the 12th highest runs scorer.

He also captained Australia in 64 one-day matches, for a winning percentage of 50 per cent, including series wins against England and India in his first year as full-time skipper, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy and a tri-series victory over South Africa and West Indies in the Caribbean (both in 2016).

More recently, he led Australia to a 3-0 clean sweep of the West Indies in Cummins' absence as captain during the 2023-24 home summer.

Smith finishes with 5800 runs at an average of 43.28 and a strike rate of 86.96 per 100 balls faced, with 12 centuries and 35 fifties and a highest score of 164 against New Zealand at the SCG in 2016.

Of the 11 Australia players to have scored more ODI runs, only explosive openers David Warner (strike rate 97.26) and Adam Gilchrist (96.89) have done so at a faster clip.

But most significantly he was a key part of Australia's World Cup-winning campaigns in 2015 – where he struck the winning boundary in the final against NZ at the MCG – and 2023 when they upset host nation India in the decider.

He also made a significant contribution in the 2019 tournament in the UK where he and teammate David Warner made their returns to international cricket following their 12-month playing bans.

Given his record in ICC events, it was fitting that Smith top scored as stand-in skipper in last night's loss to India with 73 from 96 balls before he played around a full toss from Mohammed Shami and was bowled.

While Smith's sole World Cup century came in a clutch semi-final innings against India at the SCG in 2015, his 10 half-centuries in the showcase tournament is the most by any Australia batter eclipsing Michael Clarke and Adam Gilchrist who both posted eight.

He has also held 90 catches at an average of 0.53 per innings – only Glenn Maxwell (0.61) and Mike Hussey (0.57) boast a better ratio among Australia players to have taken 70 or more ODI grabs – including some extraordinary one-handed efforts.

Among his most memorable were the gravity-defying pluck he pulled off to remove B J Watling in the same ODI against he produced his career-high score, and an equally memorable snare to his right in the final game of that 2016 Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series at the MCG.

02:06 Play video Steve Smith's iconic face-plant classic catch at the SCG

Smith's ODI retirement signals the start of what is expected to be a significant shift in the make-up of the reigning 50-over world champions' line-up ahead of the next World Cup to be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October and November 2027.

His long-time teammate David Warner has already bowed out of all international cricket, and Australia went into last night's Champions Trophy semi-final without four other members of the outfit that had defeated India in the 2023 World Cup final.

Then-captain Pat Cummins (ankle), fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood (hip) and allrounder Mitchell Marsh (back) were absent, along with spearhead Mitchell Starc (personal reasons) while allrounder Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement from the ODI format last month.

In addition, veterans including Maxwell (currently aged 36), Alex Carey (33) and Adam Zampa (32) have entered the autumn of their respective playing careers and the squad Australia took to the Champions Trophy indicated they are in a rebuilding phase.

National Selection Panel (NSP) chair George Bailey added: "We fully understand and support Steve's decision to retire from One-Day International cricket.

"Steve has said on many occasions he is approaching the remainder of his playing career on a series-by-series basis, a position which hasn't changed and one Cricket Australia supports," Bailey said in a statement.

"His record as a batter across 170 games is exemplary and to leave the format as a two-time World Cup winner cements his legacy as one of the great Australian ODI players.

"From an NSP standpoint, Steve remains fully committed to Test cricket and is an integral member of and leader within that team."

New Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg congratulated Smith on his achievements in the 50-over format.

"Congratulations to Steve on an amazing One-Day International career during which he has made a vast contribution to Australia's performances in the 50-over format.

"Right up until his final ODI innings Steve exhibited an incredible ability to accumulate runs in all conditions and his astute leadership has been crucial in the team's ongoing success including the 2015 and 2023 ICC World Cup victories.

"We're fortunate Steve still has much to offer in the Test and T20 arenas and I look forward to witnessing the next stage of one of cricket's great careers."

2025 ICC Men's Champions Trophy

