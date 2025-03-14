Konstas 'working his game out' with each experience: Shipperd

Teenage opener produced his best first-class knock since his Test debut as his approach continues to evolve

New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd believes Sam Konstas shouldn't be limited to a certain style of batting but has urged the teenage sensation to adopt a more consistent approach.

Konstas produced his best knock in the red-ball format since his electrifying Test entrance on Boxing Day to help NSW grind out a draw against Western Australia last Sunday.

The 19-year-old's 50 from 107 balls at the WACA Ground ensured his side stayed alive in the race for this season's Sheffield Shield decider ahead of their day-night final-round clash with Tasmania in Hobart beginning Saturday.

It was during Konstas' previous innings facing the pink-ball last December that he gave fans their first glimpse of his freewheeling style that has come to divide opinion since helping Australia clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The right-hander showcased an array of audacious ramp shots, slog sweeps and advances down the wicket to the quicks in his 90-ball century for the Prime Minister's XI against India, a knock that paved the way for his Test debut three weeks later.

But after being left out of Australia's two Tests in Sri Lanka when Travis Head was promoted to open, Konstas raised eyebrows by taking a similar approach to Scott Boland in the first over of a Shield match at the SCG before being bowled for 10 attempting to sweep the Test paceman from the opening ball of his second over.

He was much more circumspect in is knock against WA last Sunday, soaking up enormous amounts of pressure after losing opening partner Nic Maddinson in the first over of the innings after NSW were set 282 in 56 overs to win.

At one point he did back away to carve Lance Morris through the off-side for four – an example of how he can be effective in blending different styles in the same innings – before he was out stumped to Corey Rocchiccioli when he misjudged a defensive advance down the wicket.

"It was a really crucial innings for us, the West Australians are a dangerous attack," Shipperd said ahead of the match against Tasmania.

"We knew that if we'd lost early wickets and then they've got (Corey) Rocchiccioli and (Lance) Morris to back that initial assault up, it was a dangerous circumstance.

"Sammy really got his head down and played according to the conditions and the situation and that was a really pleasing step forward for him.

"He's still working his game out.

"He's still moving around the country and playing at grounds that he's never played at before, so he's in the learning mode as well as performing quite well for us.

"He's averaging 41 for the season, scored three hundreds (across the two formats), so we're really pleased with his development.

"But we also understand that he's had an extremely unique start to his career, in particular this season with his elevation to the Australian side.

"He's coping with that and learning every match."

While Konstas' approach has no doubt shifted since batting for more than 10 hours to score centuries in each innings against South Australia to start the summer, Shipperd said it was clear his ultra-aggressive, riskier stroke play had a place in his game.

But finding the right time to use such shots was key, Shipperd said.

"It was successful in the Prime Minister's XI, it was successful his first innings for the country, and he played a similar vein of cricket when he scored the hundred for us in one-day cricket," Shipperd said.

"He also unsettled Morris in our first Sheffield Shield game against WA this season at the SCG.

"So there is a time for playing out of the box.

"But as a general theme, we're encouraging him, as most of the most experienced pundits around are calling for, a more consistent approach.

"Finding the right time in the innings and also considering what the team needs at that particular moment.

"We're encouraged that he's learning each game and he's considering all of these issues as each innings unfolds for him."

Shipperd pointed to Konstas' response since his battle with Boland last month as an example of the young opener's development with every experience.

"With discussions and reconsideration of what a batting plan looks like, he's made some adjustments," he said.

"That means to me he's listening and he's learning and that's very important for him at this stage of his career.

"He's highly talented and he's had some wonderful success across the course of this season."

The Tasmania match could potentially be Konstas' last chance to push his case to return for the World Test Championship final in June, if NSW fail to qualify for the Shield decider and he does not land an English county deal.

Shipperd backed Konstas to partner Usman Khawaja at the top of Australia's XI against South Africa at Lord's.

"We're hoping that he finishes off the season here well and redirects his attention to that challenge. I'd be very surprised if the Australian selectors weren't considering him strongly for that opening position in that game," Shipperd said.

With one round to play in the Shield, first innings bonus points could determine who of Queensland, NSW, Western Australia or Victoria qualify for the final against South Australia, with the Blues currently third, 1.41 points behind the Bulls in second.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25