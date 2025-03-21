England women's coach pays the price for Ashes calamity

Jon Lewis has left his role as England women's coach after they were whitewashed 16-0 in the Ashes

England have parted ways with women's head coach Jon Lewis following their calamitous Ashes whitewash in Australia this summer.

The former England paceman's position had been hanging by a thread ever since his side were thrashed 16-0 in their multi-format series in January.

Having also overseen an error-strewn showing at last year's T20 World Cup, where England were knocked out in the group stage, he has now been let go as part of a wide-ranging review by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

17:52 Play video 'Didn't think it will be 16-0': Healy after Ashes win

Possible replacements will now be weighed up, with former captain Charlotte Edwards an obvious starting point given her history with the national side and an increasingly impressive coaching CV.

She withdrew her name from the hat when Lewis was appointed in late 2022 but has indicated she is keen to help any rebuild.

Lewis swapped his role as fast bowling coach with England men's team in late 2022, vowing to carry over the same brand of carefree, attacking cricket, but while he maintained a strong record in bilateral assignments the side ultimately went backwards on his watch.

Having fought back from 8-0 to square the home Ashes in thrilling fashion in 2023, they saw hopes of regaining the urn crushed in a dispiriting tour.

It became clear that Australia were a stronger, smarter and more physically sharp unit but Lewis found himself mocked for his attempts at articulating that.

His apparent suggestion that the picturesque Coogee to Bondi walk in Sydney reminded him of a "cultural difference" was widely lampooned.

02:40 Play video Aussie Ashes gold: The best of Australia in the field

His dismissal has looked inevitable ever since but he was eager to carry on, saying: "I haven't finished the job I came here to do".

But the ECB announced he had "left his role" in a statement late on Friday Australian time.

Clare Connor, managing director of England women, said: "I'd like to thank Jon for all he has given in his time as head coach.

"Under his leadership the team held off Australia to draw a thrilling 2023 women's Ashes – attracting record crowds with an entertaining brand of cricket – while the team's consistent success in bilateral cricket included a remarkable eight consecutive ODI series wins for which he should take real credit.

"While the recent T20 World Cup (in the UAE) and Ashes in Australia have been disappointing, there is no doubt about the talent we have available and we will look to appoint a successor shortly."

Commbank Women's Ashes 2025

Australia won the multi-format series 16-0

First ODI: Australia won by four wickets

Second ODI: Australia won by 21 runs

Third ODI: Australia won by 86 runs

First T20I: Australia won by 57 runs

Second T20I: Australia won by six runs (DLS Method)

Third T20I: Australia won by 72 runs

Australia squad (ODI/T20Is): Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris+, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England squad (ODI/T20Is): Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross*, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson+, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath+, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp+, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Linsey Smith+, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

* ODIs only; + T20Is only

Day-night Test: Australia won by an innings and 122 runs

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham

England Test squad: Heather Knight (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danni Wyatt-Hodge

The rivalry resumes with a blockbuster series in Australia until Feb 2. Learn about the remarkable 90-year history at the Women's Ashes Hub