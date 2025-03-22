Mastery from Hazlewood , Kohli ignites IPL season

Josh Hazlewood has shown why he was so in demand in the IPL in the season-opener

A rejuvenated Josh Hazlewood has demonstrated why he was the most expensive Australian buy in the IPL auction as his masterly, miserly bowling helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian league's season-opener.

It may have been a hard slog to get the 34-year-old pacer fit for the fray after his injury travails, but RCB may already be thinking S$2.29 million for Hazlewood's return is money well spent after his 2-22 off four superb overs on Saturday proved key to their seven-wicket win that silenced KKR's fevered Eden Gardens fan club.

Hazlewood, outstanding for RCB back in 2022, hadn't featured in the league for two seasons and was back only after a concerning summer when he'd endured two calf injuries and a side strain, missing Australia's Champions Trophy quest.

But looking refreshed, getting zip, bounce and movement, nobody seemed confident against him as he had a catch dropped third ball, removed Quinton de Kock caught behind off his fifth - the first wicket of the IPL season - and ended with 16 precious dot balls, seven more than anyone else, among his 24 deliveries.

Hazlewood's enduring expertise was a comforting sight for Australia's selectors with the World Test final looming, but they'll be praying he's now not overworked as RCB's new diamond.

Having opted to field first, RCB were indebted to Hazlewood's control amid some other manic early batting pyrotechnics, mainly from KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane, who clouted 56 off 31 balls as his side went on to make 8-174.

But KKR's Australian pacer Spencer Johnson, brought in as a cut-price, like-for-like left-arm replacement after they let the uber-expensive Mitchell Starc go, then had a tough debut as the master chaser Virat Kohli took a liking to his pitched-up stuff with a couple of imperious back-to-back driven sixes.

The iconic Virat Kohli goes down the ground







— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 22, 2025

Johnson ended up going for 31 runs off his wicketless 14 deliveries as Kohli appeared to seamlessly carry on from where he left off in Dubai at the Champions Trophy, guiding RCB to victory in just the 17th over with his unbeaten 59 off 36 balls.

His opening partner, Englishman Phil Salt, had earlier enabled Kohli to largely sit back and admire from the other end as he crashed 56 off 31, including a couple of the 15 sixes that got belted during the match.

The amazing Kohli, playing in his 400th Twenty20 match in all, never looked troubled at the start of an 18th IPL campaign, hitting four fours and three maximums.

The player-of-the-match award could have gone to either Hazlewood or Kohli, but ended in the deserved hands of RCB's Krunal Pandya, whose 3-29 squeezed KKR mid-innings and was also instrumental in the victory.