Emerging Tassie umpire takes next step on global stage

Australia's leading domestic umpire has continued his rise on the global stage with Tasmanian Sam Nogajski appointed to the ICC men's Emerging Umpire Panel for 2025-26.

Nogajski made his men's World Cup officiating debut during last year's T20 event and has already stood 28 men's international matches, including two T20Is last week between New Zealand and Pakistan.

The 46-year-old stood in four T20 World Cup matches last year, including the United States-India clash in New York, and was the third umpire for the tournament's opening match between the USA and Canada.

Nogajski, who fell in love with umpiring fortuitously as an 18-year-old when an injury stopped him playing for 12 months, has been voted Cricket Australia's leading official for the past two years and is currently standing in the Sheffield Shield final in Adelaide.

The high school maths teacher is the fifth Australian appointed by the ICC, joining Rod Tucker and Paul Reiffel who have retained their positions on the Elite Umpires Panel for next season.

Claire Polosak and Eloise Sheridan have previously been named as part of the Female Emerging Panel for its inaugural season.

"To be given the opportunity to officiate on the global stage, it justifies years of hard work and continuous learning," Nogajski said.

"With this appointment comes fresh challenges and opportunities and I'm looking forward to representing the ICC and Cricket Australia as best I can in the next 12 months.

"The many years of hard work also mean many sacrifices along the way, and you simply can't progress through the umpiring pathway without a strong support network around you.

"I am forever grateful for my family, particularly my wife Monique, to the Hutchins School for 17 years of continued support, to Cricket Tasmania for helping me acquire the physical and mental skills early on in my career and to Cricket Australia for showing faith in my promotion to the National Panel at a young age."

The ICC's emerging panel is a development squad that sits directly under the elite officials. They have been identified as the most deserving of stretch opportunities, such as being the first members of the International Panel considered for ICC match appointments.

Emerging umpires also receive additional support from ICC umpire coaches.

Nogajski signals wide during a 50-over World Cup qualifying match between Zimbabwe and West Indies last year // Getty

"Sam has performed at a consistently high level over the past two seasons and it's fantastic to see his exceptional dedication and performances rewarded with selection for an ICC panel," said Luke O'Brien, CA's match officials manager.

"To have five Australians involved in ICC Elite and Emerging Panels is a wonderful testament to umpiring in this country, and one which everyone involved in match officiating should be very proud."

In other changes announced on Tuesday, West Indies umpire Joel Wilson and England's Michael Gough have dropped off the ICC's elite panel after six years.

The pair have been replaced by South Africa's Allahuddien Paleker and England's Alex Wharf, who have both been elevated from the emerging panel that Nogajski has now joined.