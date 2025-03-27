'In great hands': Henriques draws curtains on stellar Shield career

Veteran allrounder to play on for NSW, Sydney Sixers and abroad in the two white-ball formats

New South Wales veteran Moises Henriques has called time on his red-ball career with the decorated allrounder to play on in the white-ball formats.

The former NSW captain announced his retirement from first-class cricket this morning, calling time on a 131-game career across almost two decades that yielded almost 6,830 runs and 127 wickets.

Henriques played 110 of those games for NSW, and all except one in the Sheffield Shield, making him the state's second-most capped Shield player of all-time behind Greg Matthews (116 appearances) and level with Phil Emery (109).

He captained NSW on 33 occasions in the Shield, the seventh-most overall.

The 38-year-old began the current season as the state's red-ball captain, but Jack Edwards took over in November when Henriques was injured and the allrounder continued in the role when Henriques didn't return to the side after the Big Bash.

His last first-class game came at the start of November against Queensland, finishing unbeaten on 18 in his final innings of a rain-affected draw.

"I pretty much made my mind up before Christmas this year that it was time for me to stop playing Sheffield Shield cricket," Henriques said in a statement.

"It was an honour to be able to lead and play for this state for so long, but playing for NSW means leading not only through words and preparation but also performances.

"My body was still able, even at this ripe old age, but I just wasn't leading by winning games of cricket for my state in the longer format of the game, which I believe you have to do at this age.

"We have a terrific group of younger players that will take over and move this great state forward and I will watch on with keen eyes. I'd love to thank them for providing me an environment to love going to work in.

"I leave the team in great hands with Jack Edwards who took over and has showed such strong leadership already so early in his career.

"I want to thank Cricket NSW for their ongoing support. I've been a part of this organisation since I was 17 and they've helped me every step of the way.

"Twenty-one years on now, I hope to still offer my best in the shorter formats and will continue to do what I can to give back to this game that has given me so much."

Alongside his NSW caps, Henriques also played four Tests for Australia – three of those in India in 2013 and one in Sri Lanka in 2016.

His first Test was his best, scoring 68 and 81 not out and also taking a wicket in an eight-wicket loss in Chennai.

He also represented Australia A 11 times in first-class cricket and had a stint with county side Glamorgan in 2012.

00:36 Play video Shield seed! Henriques knocks over Hunt

But Henriques legacy is his efforts for NSW where he'll be remembered as one of the state's best ever allrounders.

Of New South Welshmen to score more than 5000 Sheffield Shield runs, Henriques (5988 runs and 91 wickets) is just the fifth to also claim more than 50 wickets after Doug Walters, Greg Matthews and the Waugh twins, Steve and Mark.

NSW allrounders with 5000 runs & 50 wickets in Sheffield Shield Player Span Matches Batting Bowling Runs Average Wickets Average Doug Walters 1962-1981 91 5602 39.17 110 32.99 Greg Matthews 1982-1997 116 5567 37.11 363 28.97 Steve Waugh 1984-2004 85 6609 49.69 85 30.78 Mark Waugh 1985-2004 93 7232 51.65 51 41.60 Moises Henriques 2006-2024 109 5988 36.51 91 31.93

Henriques was player of the match with 140 and 1-36 in NSW's Shield final triumph in 2013-14 and was named player of the season when they were crowned champions in 2020-21 when the onset of the Covid pandemic prevented the final from being played.

NSW men's head coach Greg Shipperd, who has formed a formidable coach-captain partnership with Henriques at the Sydney Sixers over the past decade, said his contribution to the Blues was without peer.

"What Moises has been able to bring to NSW on the field is well documented, but it should also be recognised what he has brought to the Blues off the field over so many years," Shipperd said.

"He is the consummate professional and leader and cricket in NSW is far greater for Moises' contribution.

"We saw this year in the One-Day Cup and during the BBL that he still has plenty to give, and I am looking forward to continuing to work with Moises.

02:02 Play video In case you don't know me: Moises Henriques

"While Moises won't be part of our red ball squad moving forward, I am really thrilled about the new crop of young leaders we have coming through our program.

"We saw Jack Edwards step up this season and it's an exciting time for our group."

NSW finished fourth in the Shield this season, drawing and losing their final two games against WA and Tasmania respectively to slip out of a spot in the final.

Henriques will head to the UK this winter to play for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Blast.

Sheffield Shield standings 2024-25