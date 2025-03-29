SA celebrates after longest day ends historic summer

South Australia's 29-year-long wait came to an end with the Sheffield Shield title win, capping off a successful summer that also saw them lift the Dean Jones Trophy

Coach Ryan Harris – who has now led his state to their first men's team title double – described it as the most gruelling day he's spent watching the game in his 15-year top-level career.

After he was dismissed for 14 leaving his team 3-28 chasing a distant 270 for victory, South Australia skipper Nathan McSweeney claims he could barely bring himself to look for the remainder of the day.

Despite returning the best-ever figures in a Sheffield Shield final of 11-140, player of the match Brendan Doggett claimed he couldn't relax from the moment teams took the field at 10.35am until the winning run was struck at 4.50pm.

But the two men who oversaw SA's record-breaking pursuit of 270 to secure the state's first Shield title in almost three decades were so focused and confident of their quest they barely exchanged a word during their 202-run game-changing partnership.

Jason Sangha (126no) and Alex Carey (105) had both reassured Harris before day four resumed at Karen Rolton Oval they would get the job done, and duly delivered under the most extreme pressure in a do-or-die decider.

"I just got into my work, tried to have good intent and looked to score," Carey said of his 128-ball hundred that crowned a remarkable summer for the Australia keeper-batter.

"Jason (Sangha) has played so well this year and again today, and I'm a bit speechless about that innings.

"For me it was just keep trying to put pressure back on them (Queensland).

"We lost a few (wickets) up front but to be able to consolidate and take the partnership pretty deep was great.

"Unfortunately, I didn't get there at the end but to take us as close as we did is something I'm really proud of."

Carey, who is famously self-contained and rarely chats with his batting partner while in the middle, provided invaluable reassurance for Sangha as they withstood everything Queensland could hurl at them and then sprinted for the finish line.

Although Sangha admits he was physically struggling by the end of his four-and-a-half hour, 192-ball triumph.

"Every part of my body was cramping from about 50 runs to get," he said after SA's four-wicket win as several days of planned celebrations kicked off in Adelaide.

"My hands couldn't grip the bat, my hamstrings were going – I'm only 25, I shouldn't be cramping.

"There was only one run to get to win, but I couldn't really hold the bat.

"I was taking my time.

"I smashed all the pickle juice we had, but it might be some other drinks tonight instead."

Carey had made a pact with Harris pre-season he would play every possible match for SA in their quest to end the trophy drought that extended for 29 years in the Shield competition and 14 years in the one day cup.

The fact he and Sangha had both been part of two losing Shield final teams (Carey with SA and his batting partner with New South Wales) drove them on as the crowd at Karen Rolton Oval that grew beyond 5000 by mid-afternoon reached a state of frenzy.

"Sheffield Shield was always the one I wanted to tick off," Carey said at game's end.

"It's why we play state cricket, and it's how you progress into Test cricket.

"I didn't think time was running out for me, but I was just super-keen to do everything I could to help us this year and it's funny how things work out.

"I don't think you'll get a bowling attack with as much depth, and the batters this year stood up as well.

"It means a lot."

For a moment on Saturday morning as SA's top three tumbled in quick succession, it seemed the summer in which the team had dominated the Shield competition would end in another heartbreak.

However, the current iteration of SA's men's outfit had already shown itself to be cut from different cloth when it bounced back from a similarly wobbly start in last month's One Day Cup final to defeat Victoria, and today's result was further evidence of their mettle.

"In those pressure situations you want your best players out there," Harris said in the immediate aftermath of his star batting duo's nerveless union.

"I've not had a chance to speak to Sang (Sangha) yet but there's no doubt Alex would have had a positive, calming influence on him.

"We know how good Kez (Carey) is, but we saw again today that Sang is a really good player and he was so determined this morning.

"He said to me before play 'we'll do this today easily, coach' and the same with Alex.

"Even when he (Carey) got his hundred there was no ridiculous celebration, the job wasn't done and you could see how focused he was.

"But that's one of the worst days I've had viewing cricket.

"The stress levels all day were high, and at 3-28 it wasn't a great start but I just knew to get through that new ball to the 20-25-over mark it would flatten out a lot.

"As I said to the boys this morning, we just needed to bat properly and have a big partnership or two and we'd get there.

"And we did."

Like his coach, McSweeney admitted he was a nervous wreck after being caught behind in the 16th over at which stage his former team looked set to steamroll their win to an extraordinary Shield title win after being knocked over on 95 on day one.

01:50 Play video Winning captain McSweeney pays tribute to SACA fans after long wait

He remained in the confines of the team's inner sanctum for much of the day and struggled to bring himself to watch events unfold while Doggett – who played in two Shield wins with Queensland before relocating to SA – concedes he was a mess.

"I was petrified the whole day," he said.

"It was the longest day of my life but now it's so special.

"I was probably a little bit naive with my first two, just being young and being in a really strong side.

"I probably didn't realise how hard they were to win until arriving here and seeing how long it has been and the drought and everything."

McSweeney claimed that even after his bowlers had toiled without success for the best part of two sessions yesterday as Queensland's lower-order batters pushed the lead to a daunting 270, there was no sense of panic in the SA dressing room.

"When we walked off the ground last night everyone was super-happy, and 270 at Karen Rolton Oval – even though it is a final – is very chaseable," said McSweeney who at 26 has now captained teams to the Shield, One Day Cup and BBL titles (with Brisbane Heat).

"A little bit of nerves when we were 2-38, but Alex and Jason played beautifully.

"It's joy, and a bit of relief.

"I just love playing cricket, I love playing to win and this team, this coaching staff allows me to really express that."

McSweeney was one of eight players in SA's successful XI who had been lured from interstate with Carey, first-innings century maker Jake Lehmann and opener Conor McInerney the home-grown winners.

But it's gratitude for the opportunities granted in their adopted state, as well as the close bond forged by the absence of immediate family and friends after moving to Adelaide that has galvanised the group into a potent, unified force.

As Sangha pointed out in the wake of a potentially career-defining innings, that sense of togetherness can only deepen after landing the Shield SA cricket has yearned for since 1995-96.

"South Australia gave me a second chance and a second home, and I owe the SACA everything really," he said tonight.

"They saved my career and to contribute to a win and play a part in the Shield and a One Day Cup success was the least I could do."

