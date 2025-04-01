Konstas, Webster, Kuhnemann earn maiden national deals

The Test summer's standout newcomers, Sam Konstas, Beau Webster and Matthew Kuhnemann, have all been rewarded with national men's contracts for the 2025-26 season.

Cricket Australia today announced a settled 23-player list that has seen just three changes from the previous year with allrounders Sean Abbott and Aaron Hardie, along with spinner Todd Murphy, the only omissions.

Konstas and Webster have earnt their maiden CA deals after making strong entrances to international cricket during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series victory. Kuhnemann then shone on the ensuing tour of Sri Lanka, snaring 16 wickets in two Tests.

It caps a rollercoaster stretch for the 28-year-old Kuhnemann, who played through a broken thumb during that tour, before being cited for a suspect bowling action and then being cleared.

04:21 Play video Spin twins Murphy, Kuhnemann reflect on first Test triumph

But Kuhnemann has now pipped Murphy and standout Sheffield Shield spinner Corey Rocchiccioli to be Nathan Lyon's chosen sidekick. The left-armer earnt an upgrade to a national deal in 2023 but this is his first time making the initial list.

The list is also a vote of confidence for Webster and Konstas as the pair push for inclusion in Australia's side for June's World Test Championship final. The looming return of Cameron Green from injury and Josh Inglis' red-hot debut in Sri Lanka has created a squeeze for top-order spots.

Selection chief George Bailey also called out Mitch Marsh, who was dropped from the Test team in January and has subsequently missed time with a back injury before returning as a batter in the IPL, ahead of the WTC final and three-Test tour of the Caribbean.

00:56 Play video ‘Just trying to smack him’: Konstas’ dream debut

"Matt (Kuhnemann) was outstanding once again in Sri Lanka and we believe he can play a key role across the next 18 months," said Bailey in a statement.

"In Beau’s case he proved more than comfortable at Test level with bat and ball, adds an additional dimension in the field and to the balance of the side.

"With Cameron Green and Mitch Marsh returning there will be welcome and healthy competition for places for the World Test Championship and West Indies tours.

"In Sam we see promising upside in a young player who will continue to develop at first class level and in the international environment."

01:44 Play video Versatile Beau Webster builds his dream allrounder

Non-contracted players can earn contract upgrades by playing enough international matches throughout the next 12 months. The initial contract list must contain 20-24 players, per CA's deal with the Australian Cricketers' Association.

Cooper Connolly, who made his debut for Australia in all three formats over the past six months, is arguably the most notable absentee. Nathan McSweeney, who played three Tests against India and went to Sri Lanka as a back-up batter, also missed out. Both earnt contract upgrades in 2024-25.

But fast bowlers Xavier Bartlett, Lance Morris and Jhye Richardson all retained their contracts despite coming off injury-hit seasons in '24-25.

Bartlett played six games for Australia during the last contracting period after earning his maiden CA deal. Morris featured just once, while Richardson has not played for Australia in close to three years.

While the WTC decider and next summer's Ashes stand as Australia's foremost targets over the coming months, the men's side are also slated to play 19 T20 Internationals leading into a World Cup in that format in early 2026.

There also nine bilateral ODIs across three series to be played as the Aussies ramp up their preparation for their 50-over World Cup title defence in 2027.

Yet a host of fringe white-ball players who have featured extensively for Australia have been overlooked.

That includes seven members of the injury-depleted squad Australia took to the recent Champions Trophy; Connolly, Abbott, Hardie, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis, Spencer Johnson and Jake Fraser-McGurk. The latter pair earnt contract upgrades last year.

More seasoned operators like Tim David and Marcus Stoinis continue to be absent from the contract list despite having played enough T20Is to have earnt upgrades last year.

Both appear likely to do so again given they remain part of Australia's T20 World Cup plans even despite Stoinis recently retiring from ODIs.