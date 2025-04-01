Ponting's Kings reign in IPL as Langer's Giants shrink

Duel between Australian coaches - and their expensive skippers - won by Ponting and his Punjab Kings

The focus in Lucknow was on the showdown between the Indian Premier League's two most expensive recruits, but on the boundary the contest had an Australian accent as two of the nation's most esteemed coaches pitted their wits against one another.

In the end, it was not much of a contest as the visiting Punjab Kings side, masterminded by Ricky Ponting and led by Shreyas Iyer, thrashed Justin Langer and Rishahb Pant's Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets with 22 balls to spare.

The result was clear long before, with Ponting relaxed enough to enjoy some fine fielding by a ballboy.

The two captains had been bought for almost five million Australian dollars each in November's auction, but only one was good value on Tuesday.

Iyer made an unbeaten 52 from 30 balls, bringing up his half-century with a six with the scores level, as Kings chased down LSG's 7-171 with ease.

Pant had earlier shovelled a legside long hop from Glenn Maxwell down the throat of short fine leg to depart for a five-ball two.

It was even worse for Mitch Marsh, whose day had started so well with the news that Australia selection chief George Bailey suggesting he could feature in next summer's Ashes.

This will have further boosted the confidence engendered from beginning this season's IPL campaign with scores of 72 and 52.

But the West Australian received a fizzer of a ball from Arshdeep Singh first up and was caught for a golden duck.

Marsh later dropped a sharpish chance at slip and while that miss was not expensive it added to Kings' disappointment.

Neither Maxwell nor Marcus Stoinis were even needed at the crease for Kings, who had put LSG in to bat and soon reduced them to 3-35. Arshdeep took 3-43 as only Nichoas Pooran (44 off 30) and Ayush Badoni (41 off 33) passed 30.

Iyer played an anchor role, by IPL standards, in the reply as Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 34, before falling to a superb relay catch on the boundary) and Nehal Wadhera (43 no off 25) cut Giants down to size. The talented pair of Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi conceded 82 off their combined six overs.

Both batters paid tribute to Ponting's influence.

"I did not feel much nerves, but I did not even know I was playing today," said Wadhera, an impact sub. "I just brought one kit.

"(Ponting) is definitely one of the best coaches I have learnt under - I've never heard any negative talk from him. When a coach gives such positive remarks, it boosts your confidence."

"They are legends, whenever they speak, it is always positive," added Prabhsimran of Ponting and his staff. "There is no such thing as 'if' (in Ponting's thinking). They ask us to go with just one mindset and that is of winning."

So far that has paid off - with two wins from two Kings are in a three-way tie at the top of the IPL table.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)