Green hits comeback county century then retires with cramp

Cameron Green has marked his comeback from surgery by hitting a century for English county Gloucestershire, but then retired hurt suffering from cramp.

Green left the field on Friday at Canterbury as soon as he completed his 171-ball ton. Having reached his century with a quick single to mid-on both umpire and batting partner stretched out his legs (still with pads on) before he departed.

The issue was unsurprising given this was his first match since suffering soreness after playing an ODI in England in September. A month later he underwent back surgery after scans revealed a stress fracture, his fifth.

Green confirmed afterwards that he would be okay to continue his innings on day two, after "a good night's sleep and a bit of food".

"One hundred per cent I'm proud," he said of becoming the 10th player to score a first-class hundred on debut for Gloucestershire. "It's been eight long months on the sidelines so to get back out here was very special and it's always a good way to start your tenure.

Green has joined Gloucestershire for five four-day red-ball matches, concluding in late May, as he builds his match fitness with a view to playing for Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's in June.

The Australian came to the crease with his new county, who play in the second division, reeling at 3-41 against Kent.

Compatriot and county captain Cameron Bancroft, opening the batting, was one of the departed, leg before for two.

Green added 67 with Miles Hammond at four-an-over, before coming together with former England cap James Bracey. The pair, scoring at a similar rate, put on 167 before Green's exit after a little more than four hours batting.

Bracey went on to complete his own century, ending 109 not out at stumps as Glos closed on 7-365, Nathan Gilchrist taking 5-61.

Kent had been hampered by losing West Australian-born Italy international opening bowler Grant Stewart who pulled up having bowled 6.3 overs.

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Essex: Maddie Penna (T20 Blast only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July), Alana King (June-July), Katie Mack (April-June)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Ashton Agar (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)

2025 standings

2025 Division One standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Nottinghamshire NOT 2 1 0 1 0 5 6 35 2 Sussex SSX 2 1 0 1 0 5 6 35 3 Warwickshire WAR 2 1 0 1 0 6 5 35 4 Hampshire HAM 2 1 0 1 0 0 6 30 5 Essex ESS 2 0 0 2 0 7 5 28 6 Yorkshire YRK 2 1 1 0 0 5 6 27 7 Surrey SRY 2 0 0 2 0 3 4 23 8 Somerset SOM 2 0 1 1 0 5 6 19 9 Worcestershire WOR 2 0 1 1 0 0 4 12 10 Durham DUR 2 0 2 0 0 6 5 11 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

