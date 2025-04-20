Kohli steers RCB to revenge win over Punjab Kings

A quiet afternoon for Josh Hazlewood and Tim David nevertheless ended in smiles as they watched Virat Kohli lead their RCB side to victory in the IPL

A day after 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi astonished the cricket world with his extraordinary debut it was one of the game's senior figures who took centre stage in the Indian Premier League.

As he has done so often Virat Kohli masterminded the perfect run chase as Royal Challengers Bengaluru avenged Friday's home defeat to Punjab Kings with victory on the road.

Kohli made 73 not out off 54 balls as RCB ran down Kings' 6-157 with seven balls and seven wickets to spare.

Brushing off the first over loss of Phil Salt, Kohli and impact sub Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 35, including a rare all-run four) added 103 in 11.3 overs by which time the game was all-but won.

It was a quiet match for the five-strong Australian contingent but Josh Hazlewood and Tim David were the happy ones despite the former going for 39 off four overs and the latter not getting to the crease. Ironically on Friday Hazlewood took three wickets and David smacked 50 off 26 balls, but RCB lost.

This time Josh Inglis (29 off 17 balls), Marcus Stoinis (one and 0-13 off one over) and Xavier Bartlett (0-28 off three overs) were on the losing side, and without the salve of good personal performances in the latter cases.

The result drew RCB, who have won their five away matches and lost all three at home, level with Ricky Ponting's Kings on ten points, a tally five of the teams now have in a congested top of the table.

In the later match Mumbai Indians thrashed Chennai Super Kings by nine wickets. After CSK were restricted to 5-176 the home side chased the target down in the 16th over.

Rohit Sharma blasted 76 not out off 45 balls and Suryakumar Yadav cracked 68 not out off 30.

Ravindra Jadeja top scored for Chennai with 53 not out off 35 balls and Shivam Dube made a 32-ball 50. But Jasprit Bumrah took 2-25 in four overs and Mitch Santner 1-14 in three.

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)

2025 IPL standings