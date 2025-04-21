Table-topping Gujarat rout reigning champions Kolkata

Shubman Gill made a rapid 90 as Gujarat Titans handed KKR their third home loss of the season

Table-topping Gujarat Titans have handed the defending champion Kolkata Knight Riders a 39-run drubbing in the Indian Premier League.

Captain Shubman Gill made 90 off 55 balls and his opening partner Sai Sudharsan scored his fifth 50-plus score of the season with 52 in Gujarat's challenging total of 3-198.

Kolkata were stifled for 8-159 by the Gujarat spinners and lost their third home game of the season.

Gill, who lost the toss, missed out on a century but paced the innings nicely with left-hander Sudharsan. They combined for 114 runs before Jos Buttler hit a rampant unbeaten 41 off 23 balls with eight boundaries.

Power and innovation 👊



Jos Buttler wasting no time in making his mark 💪#GT are aiming for a big finish at 162/1 after 17 overs.



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2025

"It's very difficult to have a perfect game," Gill said. "But you have to find a way to win the game and that's what we're really good at."

Kolkata's chase was clipped early when Mohammed Siraj pinned Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw in the first over and Rashid Khan dismissed Sunil Narine off his third ball in the Powerplay. Rashid also outfoxed the home team's last hope, Andre Russell, on 21.

Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane resisted with a 36-ball 50 as the middle order struggled to accelerate against the spinners in Gujarat's sixth win in eight games.

"I thought 199 was chaseable, we came back into the game really well with the ball," Rahane said. "You expect good opening starts but that's what we're struggling with."

Australians at IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings: Nathan Ellis ($365k)

Delhi Capitals: Mitch Starc ($2.15m), Jake Fraser-McGurk ($1.65m)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Spencer Johnson ($510k)

Lucknow Super Giants: Justin Langer (coach), Mitch Marsh ($623k)

Punjab Kings: Ricky Ponting (coach), Marcus Stoinis ($2m), Glenn Maxwell ($770k), Josh Inglis ($475k), Aaron Hardie ($228k), Xavier Bartlett ($146k)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Josh Hazlewood ($2.29m), Tim David ($547k)

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins ($3.7m), Travis Head ($1.2m), Adam Zampa ($440k)

