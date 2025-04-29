Shield final hero completes SA switch with BBL move

Jason Sangha is all in on his move to South Australia, signing with Adelaide Strikers after almost a decade with the Thunder

Sheffield Shield final hero Jason Sangha has completed his South Australian switch with the star batter joining Adelaide Strikers on a two-year deal.

Sangha top scored for Sydney Thunder in last season's Big Bash final loss to Hobart Hurricanes, and also for SA in last month's Shield decider to help the state break a 29-year title drought.

The 25-year-old moved to South Australia at the beginning of last summer after being told his NSW contract wouldn't be renewed and is now all in with his new state after signing with the Strikers until at least the end of BBL|16.

"The fans here have been incredibly welcoming, and I am eager to give my best on the field in the upcoming BBL season," Sangha said today in a statement.

"My time with South Australian cricket has already been filled with some unforgettable moments, and I am excited to create many more while wearing blue.

04:00 Play video Sensational Sangha delivers promise with Shield final century

"The support from the community has been amazing, and I can't wait to give back by helping the team achieve success. I am looking forward to building on our achievements and making a significant impact with the white ball."

Sangha had been with the Thunder since he was 16 years old when he was signed as a community rookie in 2016, debuting in BBL|08 and playing 34 games across the next seven seasons, including being named club captain for BBL|12.

But the right-hander fractured his left collarbone three games into taking over the captaincy and has endured a tough run with injuries in the Big Bash seasons since, which included being limited to just three games in KFC BBL|14 due to the recurrence of a bicep strain.

He made the most of his return to the Thunder side during last season's finals with knocks of 30 (against the Sixers in the Challenger) and 67 (against the Hurricanes in the decider), which also kickstarted a strong finish to the domestic season with Shield and one-day champions SA.

01:37 Play video Sangha's late-season surge continues with 67 in BBL final

Sangha, who aged 16 was the youngest ever player contracted by NSW in 2016, has relished the fresh start in SA after falling out of favour in the second half his final season with his native state.

While it took him several months to break into the South Australian XI, he hasn't looked back after cracking a century in his first innings for his adopted state with 151 in his SA Shield debut last December in the game prior the Big Bash break.

After averaging 43.33 from three innings in BBL|14, Sangha notched another hundred in the last round of the Sheffield Shield season before his crowing moment in the final the following week, hitting the winning run to finish 126 not out in a record fourth innings run chase to lift SA to a drought-breaking triumph.

Prior to the final, Sangha told the Unplayable Podcast that being delisted by NSW at the end of the 2023-24 season turned out to be a "massive blessing".

"I'd obviously been at NSW for a long time, and I'd been given a lot of opportunities at NSW as well and I felt in the back of my mind that I needed a fresh start," Sangha said last month.

"When there's another team that really wants you to be a part of their set up after being left out you gravitate towards that, and for me that was South Australia.

"Just a fresh start, a change of uniform … I felt like I was really enjoying my cricket again. I can't thank South Australia enough for giving me that opportunity when they did, giving me a second chance and a new home."

Sangha crosses to the Strikers after his Thunder contract expired at the end of BBL|14, and after partnering skipper David Warner in his final two games with Sydney, could slot in at the top of the order alongside Adelaide counterpart Matt Short next season.

The Strikers finished last in BBL|14 and have a stack of batters still out of contract for next season, including several opening options in Travis Head, Chris Lynn, D'Arcy Short and Jake Weatherald.

Adelaide Strikers BBL|15 squad (so far): Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey, Thomas Kelly, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Alex Ross, Jason Sangha, Matt Short, Henry Thorton In: Jason Sangha (Thunder) Out: Brendan Doggett (Renegades) Uncontracted: Fabian Allen, James Bazley, Liam Haskett, Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Harry Manenti, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Liam Scott, D'Arcy Short, Jake Weatherald

Strikers talent manager Shaun Williams hopes Sangha will bring a "new energy" to the club to help spark a resurgence in BBL|15 under second-year head coach Tim Paine.

"Jason's talent and dedication on the field are well-known, and his impressive track record speaks volumes about his potential," Williams said.

"Not only has he demonstrated remarkable skill, but his leadership qualities and work ethic are also exceptional.

"We are excited to see him integrate into our squad and look forward to the positive impact he will undoubtedly have both on and off the field.

"His all-round abilities, combined with his leadership skills, promises exciting times ahead for South Australian cricket."