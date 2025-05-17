Green tons up as runs flow for Aussie county batters

Another hundred for the returning star Cameron Green on a good day in England for the Australians

Cameron Green has scored his second century of the winter in Gloucestershire's county clash with Kent overnight.

Green, playing just his fourth first-class match since returning from back surgery at the end of last year, led the way for Gloucs with an unbeaten 102 from 150 deliveries.

It's the same opponent he tonned up against to begin his county campaign a month ago, with the 25-year-old admitting after play he felt a bit guilty for piling more pain on the Spitfires.

Goodnight Glos fans! 💤



— Gloucestershire Cricket 🏆 (@Gloscricket) May 17, 2025

"I feel sorry in a way, doing it against the same opposition. But you take them when they come," Green told Gloucestershire media after play.

Coming in at 3-119, still a long way behind Kent's first-innings score of 424, Green found a willing partner in former England Test wicketkeeper James Bracey (69no) and the pair went about reviving the innings.

A surviving some good bowling just before the tea break, the pair managed to up the ante in the final session, with the healthy home crowd enjoying some counterattacking batting and loudly singing the praises of their Aussie import Green.

"It was amazing. I definitely wanted a good score in front of the fans," Green said.

"I’d never really experienced chanting of my name before so that was awesome to experience.

"We played a couple of shots, the crowd got up, and you felt like you were really on top of them."

In the final over of the day, Green latched onto a pull shot to bring up his century, which he celebrated with arms aloft.

It's been a feast or famine campaign for the highly-talented allrounder, with his scores this season now reading 112, 3, 4, 2, 8 and 102no.

Earlier in the innings, his captain and compatriot Cameron Bancroft was dismissed for 26.

Around the grounds, Kurtis Patterson made a strong start to his stint at Surrey with 85 from 140 at the Oval.

In reply to Yorkshire's 255, Patterson shared a century stand with Dan Lawrence as the hosts comfortably took the lead on the first innings.

"Really happy. I’ve felt calm and at home since I got here," Patterson told Surrey media at stumps.

"I was really excited when I found out I was batting No.3 and it was nice to get some runs today."

“I’ve felt calm and at home since I got here!” 🗣️



Debutant Kurtis Patterson spoke to Churchy after hitting 85 in his first knock in the Three Feathers.



— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) May 17, 2025

Yorkshire's Jordan Buckingham bowled 12 unsuccessful overs for 66 runs.

It was another solid performance from Beau Webster but his Warwickshire are in a bit of trouble against Hampshire at Edgbaston.

Webster, who scored 41, was one of only two batters to pass 25 as Warwickshire were bundled out for 194 thanks largely to ex-South Africa quick Kyle Abbott's five wickets.

With the ball, Webster grabbed a brace of wickets (2-33) to keep Hampshire from getting out of reach – the visitors lead by 265 runs with four wickets remaining.

At Old Trafford, Caleb Jewell (16) was bowled by the returning champion James Anderson. The hosts Lancashire piled on 458 in the first innings, with Marcus Harris scoring 45.

At Lord's, Leicestershire took a first innings lead thanks to their captain Peter Handscomb top-scoring with 87 from 202 balls. That gave the Foxes a 42-run lead with Middlesex 0-10 in their second innings.

Well batted, Pete. 👏



The captain's knock ends on 87, caught at mid on by du Plooy. His mammoth innings - 202 balls long - helps takes us into the lead and lock in a first batting bonus point. 🔐📊



— Leicestershire CCC 🦊 (@leicsccc) May 17, 2025

In Taunton, Sussex were asked to follow on after being rolled for 152 by Somerset in their first innings. Daniel Hughes top-scored with 38 in the first dig and got to 40 in the second before his match was finished by England spinner Jack Leach, caught behind.

Australians in County Cricket for 2025

Derbyshire: Caleb Jewell

Durham: Brendan Doggett (April-May)

Essex: Maddie Penna (T20 Blast only)

Glamorgan: Marnus Labuschagne

Gloucestershire: Cameron Bancroft, Cameron Green (April-May)

Hampshire: Ellyse Perry (July), Charli Knott (April-July), Jack Edwards (April-May)

Kent: Wes Agar, Tom Rogers (T20 Blast only)

Lancashire: Chris Green (June-July), Marcus Harris, Ashton Turner (June-July), Alana King (June-July), Katie Mack (April-June)

Leicestershire: Peter Handscomb

Northamptonshire: Lloyd Pope (T20 Blast only), Liam Guthrie (local player), Harry Conway (May)

Nottinghamshire: Moises Henriques (T20 Blast only), Fergus O'Neill (until April 28), Daniel Sams (T20 Blast only), Heather Graham (May-July)

Somerset: Riley Meredith, Amanda-Jade Wellington

Surrey: Grace Harris (T20 Blast only), Kurtis Patterson (May)

Sussex: Daniel Hughes, Nathan McAndrew (June-July), Gurinder Sandhu (June-July)

Warwickshire: Beau Webster

Worcestershire: Ben Dwarshuis (T20 Blast only)

Yorkshire: Will Sutherland (T20 Blast + 2 County), Jordan Buckingham (four matches in May)

2025 Division One standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Nottinghamshire Men NOT 5 3 0 2 0 12 15 91 2 Warwickshire Men WAR 5 2 0 3 0 11 12 79 3 Sussex Men SSX 5 2 1 2 0 9 15 72 4 Surrey Men SRY 5 1 0 4 0 13 10 71 5 Essex Men ESS 5 1 1 3 0 7 14 61 6 Hampshire Men HAM 5 1 1 3 0 4 14 58 7 Durham Men DUR 5 1 2 2 0 13 13 58 8 Yorkshire Men YRK 5 1 2 2 1 7 15 53 9 Somerset Men SOM 5 1 2 2 1 6 15 52 10 Worcestershire Men WOR 5 0 4 1 0 0 13 21 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

2025 Division Two standings