Five venues in India, Sri Lanka locked in to host 2025 World Cup

The ICC has confirmed key details around the next two women's World Cups, with India hosting the 2025 ODI event before the 2026 T20 tournament is staged in England

Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is among five venues including one in Sri Lanka confirmed to host this year's Women's World Cup, where Australia will look to defend their 50-over crown.

The International Cricket Council confirmed overnight hosts India would launch the World Cup against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent in Bengaluru on September 30, with the venue also set to host the final – unless Pakistan qualify – on November 2.

The tournament, which will include eight teams in a round-robin format, will feature 28 league matches at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka).

Pakistan will play their matches on neutral territory in Colombo, including their game against India.

Should Fatima Sana’s team qualify for the knockouts, the semi-final or final would also be played in Sri Lanka. Pakistan are currently ranked No.8 on the ICC’s ODI team charts and have never advanced to the finals of a women’s World Cup.

The final will be held in either Bengaluru or Colombo on November 2, following the first semi-final, in either Guwahati or Colombo, on October 29, and the second semi-final in Bengaluru on October 30.

Women's Cricket World Cup 2025, India

Teams: India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Host venues: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium (Bengaluru), ACA Stadium (Guwahati), Holkar Stadium (Indore), ACA-VDCA Stadium (Visakhapatnam) and R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo, Sri Lanka) Opening game: India v TBC, Bengaluru, September 30 Semi-final 1: Guwahati or Colombo*, October 29 Semi-final 2: Bengaluru, October 30 Final: Bengaluru or Colombo*, November 2 * All games involving Pakistan to be played in Colombo, including the semi-final and final if they qualify

M. Chinnaswamy is familiar territory for players who have been part of the Women’s Premier League, including Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Australian stars Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham and Sophie Molineux.

An ODI series between India and South Africa was also played at the ground in 2024 – the first in nine years – while Australia’s sole international at the venue was in 1997.

R. Premadasa Stadium hosted its first women’s internationals since 2016 in March, an ODI tri-series between Sri Lanka, India and South Africa.

Visakhapatnam last hosted women’s internationals in 2014, while India and England played two T20Is at Guwahati’s ACA Stadium in 2019 and Holkar Stadium has never hosted a women’s international.

Australia will have a golden opportunity to acclimatise to Indian conditions ahead of their title defence, with Alyssa Healy’s team to meet India in three one-dayers at Chennai’s M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on September 14, 17 and 20.

The ICC and the England and Wales Cricket Board have also confirmed further details around the next T20 World Cup, to be held in June-July next year.

England will kick off the tournament at Edgbaston on June 12 against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent, while The Oval will host both semi-finals on June 30 and July 2.

The venues for that tournament were unveiled last month, when it was also confirmed Lord's, which was also the venue where England lifted the ODI World Cup trophy in 2017, would host the finale of the expanded 12-team tournament on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, The Oval and Bristol's County Ground will also host matches, with 33 games played across 24 days.

Women's T20 World Cup 2026, England

Teams: England, Australia, New Zealand, India, South Africa, West Indies, Pakistan, Bangladesh plus four qualifiers Venues: Lord's, The Oval, Old Trafford, Headingley, Edgbaston, Hampshire Bowl, Bristol's County Ground Opening game: England v TBC, Edgbaston, June 12, 2026 Semi-finals: The Oval, June 30 & July 2, 2026 Final: Lord's, July 5, 2026

The full schedule of the tournament, which will see the teams competing in two groups before the knockout stage, will be announced in due course.

The top eight finishers from last year’s 10-team T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates – Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, England, India, Pakistan and Bangladesh – have already qualified, while the remaining four teams will be determined at a qualifying tournament early next year.