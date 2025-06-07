Draft targets: The players on the radar of WBBL clubs for picks 5-8

We evaluate what the Hurricanes, Thunder, Heat and Renegades could be after with their first-round picks in the WBBL|11 Draft

The No.1 draft pick provided plenty of entertainment ahead of last summer’s WBBL, when the Hobart Hurricanes cannily forced several of their rivals to use up their retention picks early before settling on English star Danni Wyatt-Hodge as their first selection.

This time around, Sydney Sixers hold the first pick in this month's WBBL|11 overseas player draft (scheduled for June 19) as they plot their path back to the finals under new coach Matthew Mott. The two-time champions have made the knockout stage just once in the past six seasons despite consistently boasting one of the strongest lists on paper.

With every club on the lookout for different roles and skillsets to complete their rosters for next season, we've broken down what the recruiters from last season's top four teams (who hold picks 5-8 in the first round) could be looking for in the WBBL|11 Draft.

5. Hurricanes | 6. Thunder | 7. Renegades | 8. Heat

Pick 5 – Hobart Hurricanes

These are interesting times for the Hurricanes following Lizelle Lee's naturalisation that will see her play as a local in WBBL|11. That leaves the 'Canes with an extra overseas spot to fill as they seek a maiden title. This also means they are currently the only side yet to reveal a pre-signing ahead of the draft, adding an air of mystery.

Last year, they had the first pick and after trying to poach Sophie Ecclestone, Heather Knight and Laura Wolvaardt - with all three retained by their previous clubs - they landed on Danni Wyatt-Hodge. The English veteran had varied returns, averaging 17 from her seven matches. The Hurricanes were focused on building their batting depth at the draft and it is unlikely that approach will change too much this time around, whether they opt for Wyatt-Hodge again, or instead look to a top-order batter who could also add an option to either their pace or spin attacks.

They used pick No.9 on Chloe Tryon last draft, but the South African struggled to deliver as a lower-order power hitter, scoring 83 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 110, while she took four wickets. However, they could still do with a player in a similar mould to add firepower down the order and an extra spin option.

Some pundits were surprised the Hurricanes did not use one of their overseas spots on a fast bowler at the last draft, to add variety to an attack led by fairly similar bowlers in Nicola Carey and Heather Graham. With Lee now a local, this does create an opportunity.

Pick 6 – Sydney Thunder

Sydney Thunder retained Heather Knight in the first round of last year's draft and given the tremendous influence the former England captain has had on the club - particularly in supporting first-year skipper Phoebe Litchfield last summer - one would expect her to be a priority in their planning again.

Their biggest question may be whether they can also keep Shabnim Ismail, given the in-demand South African quick will likely also be in the sights of other clubs. The retirement of Sammy-Jo Johnson has already left a gap to fill in the pace attack. If not Ismail, expect the club to look at a quick with one of their picks.

Their pre-signing, Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu, was allocated a third-round pick last year, giving the Thunder plenty of flexibility with their first- and second-round selections.

They were also the only club to make a fourth selection at last year's draft, bringing on board English allrounder Georgia Adams. It was a clever move, as they knew Knight would be unavailable at the back end of the season.

Pick No.7 - Melbourne Renegades

The Renegades raised some eyebrows with their selection of West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin with their first-round platinum pick last season, but it proved a masterstroke. At the time, Dottin had played limited elite cricket following her (temporary) international retirement and various injuries, but she ultimately played a valuable role in the club's first title. Dottin won't slip under the radar this time, so the Renegades may need to use their retention pick if they want to keep her.

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews has already re-signed ahead of draft - she was allocated pick No.11 last year in the second round, and the Renegades would be able to do the same this year, regardless of whether she falls under a platinum or gold salary bracket.

Their final draft pick last went was England's Alice Capsey, who was a surprise packet with the ball, taking bags of wickets, but failed to fire in her primary role as a top-order batter. Given the club's spin stocks are strong, and they have strengthened their local list with the signing of pace-bowling allrounder Tess Flintoff from the Stars, they might look to another top-order bat, or potentially a specialist quick, with Tayla Vlaeminck off contract and slowly making her way back from injury.

Pick No.8 - Brisbane Heat

The Heat snapped up India star Jemimah Rodrigues with their first-round pick last year and given her success in teal, one would imagine they will want her back, given how well she worked with openers Georgia Redmayne and Grace Harris.

Their other Indian draftee, Shikha Pandey, was also outstanding. Crucially, it helped them address a lack of pace depth following the loss of Courtney Sippel, with Pandey superb alongside Nicola Hancock. South Africa allrounder Nadine de Klerk is on a multi-year deal, and was allocated pick No.31 last season.

One factor the Heat will need to consider is the massive loss of Laura Harris from their middle-order, following her move to the Thunder. Can the 'finisher' role be adopted by an existing player, or will the Heat look to the draft to cover that hole?