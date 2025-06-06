Stars secure Garth on new deal as they target improved WBBL|11

Kim Garth has declared she is determined to help Melbourne Stars snap their finals drought in WBBL|11 after penning a new one-year deal with the club.

The Australia-contracted quick will again join national teammate Annabel Sutherland and South Africa's Marizanne Kapp in an enviable pace attack, as the Stars look to turn around a disappointing run that saw them finish on the bottom of the table in WBBL|10.

Securing the Ireland-born bowler's signature was a key piece of the puzzle for the Stars, who had already locked away Sutherland, Kapp and former Australia captain Meg Lanning on multi-year deals, but who lost rising allrounder Tess Flintoff and spinner Hasrat Gill to the Renegades and Thunder respectively during the player movement window.

"Kim has become a key pillar in our bowling attack and was one of the most important targets for us to re-sign for WBBL|11," Stars High Performance Manager Clint McKay said.

"With herself, Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland leading our pace attack, we believe we have one of the strongest fast bowling groups in the WBBL and we're excited to see what they can produce together later this year."

Garth joined the Stars in WBBL|07 following previous stints with the Scorchers and Sixers and is set to bring up her 50th game in green this season.

"There's no doubt we have underachieved over the past couple of seasons," Garth said.

"I'm extremely motivated to drive this group back to the top of the table and back into the WBBL finals."

After winning just two out of 10 matches last season, the Stars are eyeing a return to finals under new coach Andy Christie.

Christie, who is also head coach of Victoria, joined the Stars from crosstown rivals the Renegades where he spent the past four years as an assistant coach.

He took over the top role from Englishman Jonathan Batty, who the Stars parted ways with at the end of last season after the team failed to play finals during his three years in change.

Christie now has the job of guiding the Stars back to finals action for the first time since WBBL|06 – the only time the side has qualified for the playoffs in the tournament's 10-year history.

Melbourne Stars WBBL|11 squad so far: Sophie Day (W|12), Kim Garth (W|11) Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)(W|12), Meg Lanning (W|11), Rhys McKenna (W|12), Ines McKeon (W|11), Sophie Reid (W|11), Annabel Sutherland (W|11)

Ins: TBC Outs: Tess Flintoff (Renegades), Hasrat Gill (Thunder)

Locals off contract: Maisy Gibson, Liv Henry, Sasha Moloney