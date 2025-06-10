English stars, Rodrigues set for WBBL as first nominees revealed

A quartet of England superstars are among the first 10 names unveiled for this month's WBBL|11 draft

Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Bell and Jemimah Rodrigues are among the stars in the mix with the first batch of nominees revealed for the upcoming Weber WBBL|11 overseas draft.

The league has today confirmed the first 10 women's nominees for this year's overseas player draft, which will be held on June 19.

Among that cohort is one player yet to feature in the WBBL – Pakistan captain Fatima Sana, an exciting pace-bowling allrounder hoping to become just the second Pakistan woman to feature in the league.

WBBL|11 first draft nominees: Lauren Bell (England), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Heather Knight (England), Shikha Pandey (India), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Fatima Sana (Pakistan), Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (England)

All 10 players have indicated they are full available for WBBL|11, with dates for the season yet to be publicly announced. It is, however, expected to begin slightly later than last season's October 27 start date, given the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in India will conclude on November 2.

A nomination for the draft indicates a player has not been pre-signed by any club.

The drafts will be broadcast live across the Seven Network, 7plus, Fox Sports and Kayo Sports from 4pm on June 19.

Last season, the Hurricanes tried to take left-arm spin sensation Ecclestone with their No.1 pick and Sydney Sixers did not hesitate to exercise their right to retain the English superstar.

This time around, the Sixers have both the first pick and retention rights to Ecclestone.

Shabnim Ismail (Thunder), Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Hurricanes), Deandra Dottin (Renegades), Chloe Tryon (Hurricanes), Shikha Pandey (Heat), Rodrigues (Heat) and Knight (Thunder) are also eligible for retention.

The Renegades raised some eyebrows with their selection of West Indies allrounder Deandra Dottin with their first-round platinum pick last season, but it proved a masterstroke.

At the time, Dottin had played limited elite cricket following her (temporary) international retirement and various injuries, but she ultimately played a valuable role in the club's first title. Dottin won't slip under the radar this time, so the Renegades may need to use their retention pick if they want to keep her.

The Thunder retained former England captain Knight in the first round of last year's draft and given the tremendous influence the former England captain has had on the club – particularly in supporting first-year skipper Phoebe Litchfield last summer – one would expect her to be a priority in their planning again.

Their biggest question may be whether they can also keep Shabnim Ismail, given the in-demand South African quick will likely also be in the sights of other clubs. The retirement of Sammy-Jo Johnson has already left the club with a gap to fill in the pace attack.

Brisbane Heat could also face an early retention conundrum with Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey both confirmed to have nominated for the draft.

The Indian pair were instrumental in the club's run to the final last season and could attract interest from other clubs.

One player not eligible for retention by any club is England fast bowler Bell.

Bell last appeared in the Big Bash in 2023, when she played her sole season for Sydney Thunder, and her game has only grown since, making her an enticing prospect for clubs in the market for a quick.

Of the eight WBBL clubs, only Hobart Hurricanes are yet to announce a pre-draft signing, following Lizelle Lee's naturalisation that will see her play as a local in WBBL|11. That leaves the 'Canes with an extra overseas spot to fill as they seek a maiden title.

Direct overseas player signings Club WBBL|11 Adelaide Strikers Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa, contracted until WBBL|12) Brisbane Heat Nadine de Klerk (South Africa) Hobart Hurricanes TBC Melbourne Renegades Hayley Matthews (West Indies, contracted until WBBL|12) Melbourne Stars Marizanne Kapp (South Africa, contracted until WBBL|12) Perth Scorchers Sophie Devine (New Zealand) Sydney Sixers Amelia Kerr (New Zealand, contracted until WBBL|12) Sydney Thunder Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka, contracted until WBBL|12)

The pre-draft signing provision enables each club to sign one overseas female and male player for up to three years outside of the draft, securing high-profile talent for clubs on a longer-term basis.

All remaining overseas players must be secured by clubs via either the draft on June 19, or alternatively, signed as a replacement player in place of a full-time squad member post-draft.

Pre-signed players will not appear on the nominations list but must still be selected by their club during the draft with a pick that matches the salary band of their playing contract.

Nominations for the drafts have now closed, with 601 female and male overseas players throwing their hats in the mix.

The Big Bash Draft Hub, now exclusively available in the Big Bash App, houses a live player nomination table which includes player availability and retention status as well as draft information and latest news.

Further player nominations and international pre-signings will be announced in the lead up to the Draft.

This season’s draft has been brought forward to June to provide club’s more certainty about player selection as they use the available recruiting mechanisms to build their lists for the season to come.

Draft salary bands Band WBBL|11 BBL|15 Platinum $110k $360k-$420k (based on availability) Gold $90k $300k Silver $65k $200k Bronze Up to $40k Up to $100k

The WBBL|11 Draft consist of four rounds, with all clubs receiving one pick in each round.

On draft night, clubs can select a player who has made themselves available to be drafted in one of four overseas player salary bands: Platinum (Round 1 or 2), Gold (Round 2 or 3), Silver (Round 3 or 4) or Bronze (Round 4 only).

Clubs must use at least three picks including pre-signed players and can pass once.