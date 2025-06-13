Title-winners move to cross-town rivals for WBBL|11

Ella Hayward and Georgia Prestwidge will wear green this Big Bash season as the Stars continue to build their list

Melbourne Stars have locked in two more pieces of the puzzle for Weber WBBL|11, with Ella Hayward and Georgia Prestwidge joining the club from cross-town rivals the Renegades.

Both players had been contracted to the reigning champions for the coming season but were released to seek greater opportunity at the Stars, who were left with gaps to fill on their list following the losses of allrounder Tess Flintoff and Hasrat Gill to the Renegades and Thunder respectively.

Spin-bowling allrounder Hayward arrives fresh off a breakout Women’s National Cricket League campaign that saw her named Victoria’s player of the season after dominating with the ball and batting at No.3.

That 2024-25 success was followed by an Australia A call-up for a series against England A in March.

The 21-year-old debuted for the Renegades during the Sydney hub season in 2020, playing 39 matches across her first four seasons in red but she struggled to break into the club’s strong line-up during their title run last season.

Melbourne Stars WBBL|11 squad so far: Sophie Day (W|12), Kim Garth (W|11) Ella Hayward (W|11), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa)(W|12), Meg Lanning (W|11), Rhys McKenna (W|12), Ines McKeon (W|11), Georgia Prestwidge (W|11), Sophie Reid (W|11), Annabel Sutherland (W|11) Ins: Ella Hayward, Georgia Prestwidge (both Renegades) Outs: Tess Flintoff (Renegades), Hasrat Gill (Thunder) Locals off contract: Maisy Gibson, Liv Henry, Sasha Moloney

She played just one match, the Melbourne derby at the MCG, when her all-round credentials were acknowledged as she was handed the job of opening the batting in place of an injured Courtney Webb.

Hayward’s off-spin will complement left-arm finger spinner Sophie Day in the Stars’ attack, as the club looks to rebuild after a disappointing WBBL|10 that saw them finish on the bottom of the table.

"Ella’s emergence was hard to ignore in the back half of last season," T20 High Performance Manager Clint McKay said in a statement.

"She demonstrated her true all-round qualities, taking games away from the opposition with her spin bowling and consistent batting.

"We’re hoping she can continue her upwards trajectory this year and she’ll be a very valuable addition to our WBBL|11 squad."

Melbourne Renegades WBBL|11 squad so far: Emma de Broughe (W|11), Tess Flintoff, Milly Illingworth (W|11), Hayley Matthews (W|12), Naomi Stalenberg (W|11) Ins: Tess Flintoff (Stars) Outs: Ella Hayward, Georgia Prestwidge (both Stars) Off contract: Sarah Coyte, Josie Dooley, Nicole Faltum, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham, Courtney Webb Allrounder Prestwidge has joined the Stars after 46 games with the Heat and 35 with the Renegades.

She will add depth and experience to a pace attack that features South African superstar Marizanne Kapp and Australian quicks Kim Garth and Annabel Sutherland.

"Her experience will be invaluable, her batting can be powerful and dynamic, she’s a wonderful fielder and will add some energy to the group both on and off the field," McKay said.

After winning just two out of 10 matches last season, the Stars are eyeing a return to finals under new coach Andy Christie.

Christie, who is also head coach of Victoria, is another to join the Stars from crosstown rivals the Renegades where he spent the past four years as an assistant coach.

He took over the top role from Englishman Jonathan Batty, who the Stars parted ways with at the end of last season after the team failed to play finals during his three years in change.

Christie now has the job of guiding the Stars back to finals action for the first time since WBBL|06 – the only time the side has qualified for the playoffs in the tournament's 10-year history.