Draft watch: Names to look out for on WBBL draft day

We take a look at some of the overseas players, outside of the pre-signings and likely retentions, who could be snapped up on WBBL|11 Draft day

Sophia Dunkley

England, Full season + finals

Dunkley last featured in the WBBL in 2023, when she pre-signed with Melbourne Stars and averaged 15 with a best score of 73. Since that season, Dunkley has been dropped from, and then recalled to, England's T20I side, after regaining her form on the English domestic circuit. She hit 59 off 30 balls at the SCG during the Ashes in January and more recently, smashed 81 in a T20I against West Indies.

01:54 Play video Dunkley shows T20 talent in glittering innings

Lauren Bell

England, Full season + finals

Bell was just about the sole shining light of England's dismal Ashes campaign earlier this year. The quick was on Sydney Thunder's list two seasons ago but found herself spending most of the season on the bench thanks to the form of replacement international Chamari Athapaththu. Her game has come on in leaps and bounds in the years since and any club on the lookout for a quick in the first or second round would pounce on the towering 24-year-old.

Mignon du Preez

South Africa | Full season + finals

Former South Africa batter Mignon du Preez is back in the draft mix, after she was unavailable last season while pregnant with twins. Now, Minke and Antonij have arrived and the 36-year-old has thrown her hat back in the ring for WBBL|11. Du Preez has not played elite-level cricket since April 2024, but the top-order batter has one of the strongest records of any overseas player to have featured in the Big Bash. Only Sophie Devine has scored more WBBL runs as an international, and du Preez is eighth overall on the league's all-time runs tally, after stints with the Stars, Hurricanes and Heat over the years.

01:41 Play video Cool, calm Du Preez anchors Heat chase with half-century

Em Arlott

England | Full season + finals

Arlott made her T20I and ODI debuts for England against West Indies last month and the 27-year-old quick made an immediate impression, taking 10 wickets in five matches. She spent time playing for Western Australia last season and with the Scorchers likely to be in the market for a pace bowler in the later rounds of the draft, Arlott could be an ideal fit.

Fatima Sana

Pakistan | Full season + finals

Nida Dar remains the only Pakistan player to have appeared in the WBBL, but current Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana would dearly love to join her. The pace-bowling allrounder, whose childhood hero was Ellyse Perry, can swing the new ball both ways, and can trouble batters at the death with her yorker.

04:35 Play video When Fatima Sana met her hero Ellyse Perry

Tammy Beaumont

England | Full season + finals

Beaumont is one of the most experienced players in the draft and while she has fallen out of favour with England's T20I selectors in recent years, she has remained one of the world's best in the ODI format and continues to perform well in domestic tournaments. The opener recently hit back-to-back one-day tons against West Indies, then backed it up with 81 for The Blaze in the T20 Blast. She has previously played for the Renegades, Thunder and Strikers.

Anneke Bosch

South Africa | Full season + finals

No Australian women's team fan will forget the name Anneke Bosch in a hurry, after her devastating display with the bat in last year's T20 World Cup semi-final. Her unbeaten 74 from 48 balls powered the Proteas into the tournament final, stunning three-time defending champions Australia in the process. She's previously spent a season with Brisbane Heat, in 2021.

01:31 Play video Match wrap | Proteas into final, Aussies' T20 reign over

Kathryn Bryce

Scotland | Full season + finals

Kathryn Bryce was one of the success stories of the WBBL's revamped Associate rookie rules last season, playing a role with bat and ball for Hobart Hurricanes, who have retention rights to the Scottish allrounder. She's since signed a domestic contract with Tasmania and is currently in good form in England's T20 Blast. You would expect to see her sought after as an Associate rookie in WBBL|11 - but only if she's not snapped up in the draft itself first.

Chinelle Henry

West Indies | Full season + finals

Pace-bowling allrounder Chinelle Henry made her WPL debut earlier this year, signing with UP Warriorz as a replacement for the injured Alyssa Healy. She had attracted attention for her 16-ball 43 against India in a T20I in December 2024, and during her WPL stint, she hammered 33no from 15, and 62 off 23, in back-to-back powerful displays as she ended the season with a strike rate of 196.38. She missed the Windies' recent tour of England through injury but has returned for the ongoing series against South Africa.

Linsey Smith

England | Full season + finals

Linsey Smith’s recent limited-overs heroics for England could prove a timely boost to her stock ahead of the draft. The left-arm spinner has previously played as a replacement for the Stars and Renegades, but has emerged as a consistent member of England's T20I set-up across the last 12 months. She put in a strong white-ball showing against West Indies in the last month, picking up 10 wickets in five games after replacing the absent Sophie Ecclestone.